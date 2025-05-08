Celtics legend Paul Pierce walked 20 miles to Fox studio after bold prediction goes horribly wrong

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce will be getting his steps in after his Game 2 Celtics-Knicks prediction ended terribly for him.

The Celtics blew a 20-point lead in Game 1, falling to the Knicks in overtime in Boston. But Pierce, sticking with his former squad, made a bold prediction before Game 2's tipoff.

"If the Celtics lose Game 2 at home, I promise you, I’m walking here tomorrow," he said. "I’m walking here. I’m walking here 15 miles. I’m walking here in my robe, no shoes on, barefeet. If the Celtics lose," Pierce said on FS1’s "Speak," referring to a Fox studio in Los Angeles.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Pierce might have jinxed his Celtics, because they blew another 20-point lead Wednesday night, falling to the Knicks, 91-90.

After watching the Celtics crumble, Pierce took to X to post just how far his walk would be to get to work on time.

And Pierce appeared to make good on his promise, appearing on Instagram Live to capture himself walking to the studio, robe and all.

"This is crazy, dog. I can’t believe this. C’s got me out here like this," Pierce said. "I’m sweating. So, I’m about four miles in right now. So, I think I got another 16 miles?"

KNICKS STUN CELTICS, COME BACK FROM ANOTHER 20-POINT HOLE TO STEAL GAME 2

His former teammate, Kevin Garnett, even spotted him on the side of the road.

When Pierce finally made it to the Fox studio, he arrived inside on a wheelchair after his "walk of shame."

Pierce made his bet on live TV, but few Celtics fans probably thought they'd blow another game like they did in Game 1. However, they were ice-cold from the field yet again, shooting 25% from 3-point range.

Even worse, the Celtics didn’t convert a basket from the field for the final 8:40 of the fourth quarter, allowing the Knicks to get right back into it like they did Monday night.

Jalen Brunson made two clutch free throws that gave New York a one-point lead, and Mikal Bridges, who scored 14 points in the fourth quarter alone to aid the Knicks’ comeback, blocked a Jayson Tatum pass to seal the victory like he did Monday night when he ripped the ball out of Jaylen Brown’s hands.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Knicks and Celtics will tip off again Saturday afternoon at Madison Square Garden.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.