Knicks stun Celtics, come back from another 20-point hole to steal Game 2

The New York Knicks felt so good coming back from a 20-point deficit in Game 1 against the Boston Celtics, they decided to do it once again on Wednesday night at the TD Garden.

If Game 1 wasn’t shocking enough, Game 2 provided another fourth-quarter thriller that resulted in a 91-90 Knicks win, where they came back from a 20-point hole and took advantage of an ice-cold shooting performance by the Celtics.

Now, the series heads to New York this weekend with the Knicks owning a commanding best-of-seven series lead that nobody saw coming.

But it was the result of Boston failing to make a shot from the floor in the fourth quarter since Payton Pritchard’s three-pointer with 8:40 left in the game. Yes, for more than eight minutes, the Celtics, despite getting wide-open looks, couldn’t get one to go.

Meanwhile, Mikal Bridges, who was once again a defensive hero in this one, had 14 fourth-quarter points to aid the Knicks’ comeback. But it was Jalen Brunson’s step-back two-pointer over Jrue Holiday that gave the Knicks their first lead since OG Anunoby’s opening three to start the game.

The 87-86 Knicks lead came at the two-minute mark, and both teams knew it would be down to the wire once again. With 18.1 seconds on the clock, Jayson Tatum drove coast to coast, weaving his way around Knicks and slamming home a dunk that gave Boston a slight 90-89 margin.

On the other end, though, Brunson was fouled by Holiday and had two free throws to regain the lead. He nailed both, and it was down to another defensive possession for New York. For Boston, they were simply hoping one of their stars would come through and salvage the victory.

But Tatum was met by multiple Knicks as he tried to make his way to the hoop, and just as he rose for a baseline jumper, Bridges surprised him with his long wingspan and snatched the ball away to win.

Bridges did almost the exact same thing in Game 1, when he took a pass away from Jaylen Brown to ice the victory.

The Knicks certainly did not have the best offensive performance, especially Brunson in comparison to his usual production. He scored 17 points on 6-of-19 shooting from the field, while New York shot 43% and 29% from deep as a team.

However, Boston had another rough night on the offensive end, hitting just 10 of its 40 three-point attempts. They missed 45 in Game 1 and now another 30 added to the series total. As a team, the Celtics shot just 36.2% from the field.

Game 3 will be played at Madison Square Garden on Saturday with a 3:30 p.m. ET tip-off.

