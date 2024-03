Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Kevin Garnett stepped away from the NBA after the 2015-16 season. His career spanned more than two decades, and during that time, Garnett had numerous head-to-head battles on the basketball court against LeBron James.

James is in the midst of his 21st season in the NBA and is still playing at a high level. James enters Saturday night's game against the defending champion Denver Nuggets just nine points shy of 40,000 career points.

James' oldest son, Bronny, has been a topic of conversation in recent days. As the college basketball regular season comes to a close, there have been more and more questions about whether USC freshman Bronny will declare for the 2024 NBA Draft, but the elder James recently took issue with a mock draft that excluded Bronny.

"Can yall please just let the kid be a kid and enjoy college basketball," the Los Angeles Lakers superstar wrote on X, the company formerly known as Twitter. "The work and results will ultimately do the talking no matter what he decides to do. If y’all don’t know he doesn’t care what a mock draft says, he just WORKS! Earned Not Given!"

At one point during a recent episode of the "KG CERTIFIED w/ Kevin Garnett" podcast, Garnett began discussing how Bronny would project as an NBA player.

"Bronny can get a bucket on Bron," NBA champion Paul Pierce asserted.

Garnett quickly pushed back saying, "No, no, no he can’t."

"Man, c’mon, that little dude is explosive," Pierce responded.

But Garnett's argument about James being able to prevent Bronny from scoring during a hypothetical game did not center around age, size, or experience. Instead, Garnett suggested that James used steroids.

"His dad on that BALCO, he on that new juice," Garnett said.

Garnett did not offer any additional context or information to support the claim he made on the podcast.

Fox News Digital contacted James' representatives. Emails seeking comment did not immediately receive a response.

James, notably, has never failed a drug test during his lengthy professional basketball career. He had previously been embroiled in a PED-related controversy when documents surfaced linking some of James' associates to the Biogenesis scandal.

The 2013 federal Biogenesis probe, which the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents unofficially referred to as "Operation Strikeout," resulted in the conviction of Anthony Bosch, a self-described biochemist, and several associates.

The DEA ultimately cleared James following the probe. James was also cleared following ESPN's 2023 report on the Biogenesis investigation.