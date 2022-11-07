Expand / Collapse search
Brooklyn Nets
Published

Celtics' Jaylen Brown disagrees with terms of Kyrie Irving's return to Nets, doesn't think he's antisemitic

Irving was suspended for at least five games

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown said on Monday the National Basketball Players Association disagreed with the benchmarks set for Kyrie Irving in order for him to return from his Brooklyn Nets suspension.

Irving was suspended for at least five games until he adequately came to terms with the harm he caused when he tweeted a link to a movie that spread antisemitic misinformation. According to The Athletic, the terms included an apology, a donation of the agreed-upon sum of $500,000 to organizations that fight hate, complete sensitivity training, complete antisemitic/anti-hate training, meet with Anti-Defamation League and Jewish leaders in Brooklyn and meet again with Nets officials, including team owner Joe Tsai.

Jaylen Brown, #7 of the Boston Celtics, celebrates after hitting a three point shot against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at TD Garden on Oct. 18, 2022 in Boston. The Celtics defeat the 76ers 126-117. 

Jaylen Brown, #7 of the Boston Celtics, celebrates after hitting a three point shot against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at TD Garden on Oct. 18, 2022 in Boston. The Celtics defeat the 76ers 126-117.

Brown told the Boston Globe on Monday he did not believe Irving was antisemitic.

"I don't believe Kyrie Irving is antisemitic," he told the paper. "I don't think people in our governing bodies think he's antisemitic. He made a mistake. We understand from an outside perspective how important sensitivity is to not condone hate speech and not condone anything of that nature.

"We don't want to stand up for somebody in order to not condemn hate speech, but I don't believe Kyrie Irving is antisemitic. And hopefully the NBA feels the same way."

The Celtics Jaylen Brown and the Nets Kyrie Irving embrace following the game. The Boston Celtics visited the Brooklyn Nets for Game Four of their first round NBA playoff series at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on April 25, 2022.

The Celtics Jaylen Brown and the Nets Kyrie Irving embrace following the game. The Boston Celtics visited the Brooklyn Nets for Game Four of their first round NBA playoff series at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on April 25, 2022.

Brown said the players had "discomfort" with the rules, because the current CBA does not include exact guidelines on punishment regarding social media posts. The Washington Post’s Candace Buckner noted that Adam Silver fined J.R. Smith in the past for previous social media posts. Irving tweeted a screenshot of the synopsis of the movie.

"There is an interesting distinction between what somebody says verbally and what somebody posts as a link on a platform with no description behind it," Brown said. "Some people will argue there's no difference and some people will argue there is a difference. There's no language in our CBA. There's no rules against it. This is uncharted territory for everybody.

"The terms in which he has to fulfill to return, I think not just speaking for me, speaking as a vice president from a lot of our players, we didn't agree with the terms that was required for him to come back, and we're waiting for this Tuesday meeting to happen to see what comes of it."

Brown and Irving are vice presidents of the players union. Irving is set to meet with Silver on Tuesday.

Kyrie Irving, #11 of the Brooklyn Nets, defends Jaylen Brown, #7 of the Boston Celtics, during the third quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at TD Garden on April 20, 2022 in Boston.

Kyrie Irving, #11 of the Brooklyn Nets, defends Jaylen Brown, #7 of the Boston Celtics, during the third quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at TD Garden on April 20, 2022 in Boston.

Irving posted an apology on Instagram on Thursday night, hours after he was suspended.

