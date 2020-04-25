Carolina Panthers: Each NFL Draft 2020 selection

The Carolina Panthers made seven selections during the 2020 NFL Draft.

Each of the Panthers’ draft choices were spent on defense. It’s one of the first times in draft history that a team has made all of their picks defenders.

Carolina spent their first pick on Derrick Brown.

Here are who the Panthers chose during the draft:

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

**

ROUND 1, PICK 7: DERRICK BROWN, DT

The Panthers selected Derrick Brown, the former Auburn defensive tackle, with the No. 7 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night. Brown is listed at 6-foot-5 and 326 pounds. At the scouting combine, he was measured as having 34 1/4-inch arms and 9-inch hands. He ran a 5.16 40-yard dash, recorded 28 reps at the bench press and had a 27-inch vertical jump. He will step in immediately for the Panthers on their defensive line and be a force against both the run and pass.

**

ROUND 2, PICK 38: YETUR GROSS-MATOS, DE

The Panthers selected defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos with the No. 38 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Gross-Matos spent three years at Penn State and made most of his impact during his sophomore and junior seasons. In his sophomore year, Gross-Matos recorded eight sacks, 54 total tackles and 20 tackles for a loss. In his junior season, Gross-Matos recorded nine sacks, 40 total tackles and 14.5 tackles for a loss.

**

ROUND 2, PICK 63: JEREMY CHINN, S

The Panthers traded with the Seahawks for the No. 64 pick of the draft and with it took safety Jeremy Chinn. The Southern Illinois standout is the second non-FBS player to be taken. He had 243 tackles and 13 interceptions during his career with the Salukis.

**

ROUND 4, PICK 113: TROY PRIDE, DB

The Panthers selected cornerback Troy Pride Jr. with the No. 113 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Pride was a standout defensive back at Notre Dame. He recorded 40 tackles and one interception in 2019.

**

ROUND 5, PICK 152: KENNY ROBINSON, S

The Panthers selected safety Kenny Robinson with the No. 152 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Robinson was a stud XFL player before the league shut down and he entered the draft. He had 21 tackles and two interceptions in the handful of games in the league.

**

ROUND 6, PICK 184: BRAVVION ROY, DT

The Panthers selected defensive tackle Bravvion Roy with the No. 184 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Roy played 14 games at Baylor during his senior season. He had 61 tackles and 5.5 sacks in 2019.

**

ROUND 7, PICK 221: STANTLEY THOMAS-OLIVER III, CB

The Panthers selected cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver III with the No. 221 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Thomas-Oliver played in 13 games for FIU in 2019. He recorded 54 tackles and an interception.