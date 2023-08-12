Cardinals social media mocks Russell Wilson's airplane workout after preseason win; post later deleted

Exhibition games are largely used to help NFL teams evaluate their rosters and get starters a few reps before the regular season gets underway in September.

The Arizona Cardinals appeared to take their preseason win slightly more seriously and decided to celebrate by slamming Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. Shortly after a 18-17 win, the Cardinals verified account on X, the company formerly known as Twitter, posted a video mocking Wilson.

The now-deleted post featured the viral video of a woman on a plane with the Cardinals logo superimposed on her shirt and saying a passenger was "not real." The video then cut to a meme of Wilson that portrayed him working out during a flight.

It was a call back to Wilson's now famous high knees workout in the aisle of a plane during a team flight. The video drew several million views before it was removed.

KADE WARNER MAKES NFL DEBUT IN SAME STADIUM DAD KURT WARNER PLAYED SUPER BOWL: 'YOU CAN'T MAKE THIS STUFF UP'

After the Broncos made the trip over the Atlantic Ocean to London for a game last season, Wilson was asked about what he does to occupy his time during long flights.

The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback revealed he did high knee exercises in the plane's aisles while the majority of his teammates slept.

Wilson and the Broncos' first-team offense got about 20 snaps before coach Sean Payton gave the reserves some playing time.

Wilson's first game of the 2023 preseason was somewhat of a roller coaster. He threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jerry Jeudy on what ended up being his final throw of the game. But that scoring drive was primarily against the Cardinals' backup defenders.

Wilson began the game by completing 4 of 9 pass attempts. He ended the day with 93 passing yards, completing 7 of his 13 passes. He was sacked once.

Both the Cardinals and Broncos are coming off disappointing seasons. Denver finished 2022 with a 5-12 record, and Arizona won four games last year.

Social media did not miss the opportunity to react to the Cardinals' ruthless video.

"It's the preseason — and their social team is in Week 1 shape," ESPN's Kimberley Martin wrote.

Former NFL lineman and current television sports analyst Marcus Spears took to X and said, "Let the games begin," along with several laughing face emojis.

The Broncos travel to San Francisco next week for their second preseason game against the 49ers. The Cardinals host the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs Aug. 19.