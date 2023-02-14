Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona Cardinals
Published

Cardinals set to hire Jonathan Gannon as head coach: reports

Gannon interviewed with the Cardinals on Monday, and a deal is expected to be ironed out soon

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 14 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 14

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly targeting Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as their next head coach, according to multiple reports. 

The Cardinals are looking to iron out a deal with Gannon, who comes off a Super Bowl LVII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, soon. But though one isn’t inked just yet, Gannon is their guy to replace Kliff Kingsbury. 

Arizona waited weeks to interview Gannon, as he was focused on the Eagles’ Super Bowl run. They were able to interview him on Monday, and they seem to have heard what they needed to. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.