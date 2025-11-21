Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Washington Capitals

Capitals player learns wife gave birth during game, fights back tears in emotional interview: 'Proud of her'

Dylan Strome discovered he became father to third daughter while playing against Montreal

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 21 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 21

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington Capitals center Dylan Strome was filled with emotion when speaking to reporters following Thursday night’s victory on the road against the Montreal Canadiens. But it wasn’t the win or Alex Ovechkin’s hat trick that brought the veteran NHL player close to tears. 

Strome revealed to reporters after the 8-4 victory that his wife, Tayler Strome, gave birth to a little girl during the first period. 

Dylan Strome skates during NHL game

Dylan Strome (17) of the Washington Capitals skates during the first period of an NHL game between the Washington Capitals and the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, on Nov. 20, 2025. (Vincent Ethier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"I got some news for everyone. While the first period was going on, my warrior of a wife had our third daughter while we were on the ice."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

An emotional Strome said the couple’s daughter, Sutton Kimberley Strome, was born at 7:30 p.m. and her arrival came much sooner than he had expected.

"It was really quick. She felt it two hours before and it just happened. There was nothing I could do to get there. Super proud of her. Definitely playing with a lot of emotions – I found out after the first period tonight." 

Strome said he thought he could make the trip back to Washington, D.C., in time to be there for the birth of his daughter, but Sutton had plans for a quick arrival. He praised his wife, adding that she’s been home taking care of their two other children since the season began.

Dylan Strome greets family

Trevor van Riemsdyk (57) of the Washington Capitals and Dylan Strome (17) of the Washington Capitals greet their wives and children during warmups at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., on March 1, 2025. (Sophia Price/NHLI via Getty Images)

ISLANDERS COACH CONFRONTS STARS PLAYER WITH VERBAL ATTACK AFTER EJECTION FOR CONTROVERSIAL BOARDING HIT

"Really proud of her, because it’s tough. You obviously want to be there for the birth of your children and, um, didn’t know it was coming this soon. Can’t wait to go see her," he said, later adding, "It’s not easy. We go on the road a lot, and women go through a lot, and their bodies change so much – for her to do that by herself, it's unbelievable." 

Strome won a faceoff to set up Alex Ovechkin’s opening goal and later fed the Washington captain on a 2-on-1 to make it 6-4.

Alex Ovechkin scores goal

Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin (8) scores against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jakub Dobes (75) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal, on Nov. 20, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Since, like, first shift, I think Stromer was feeling it," Ovechkin said. "I think he was unstoppable today."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue