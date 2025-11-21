Capitals player learns wife gave birth during game, fights back tears in emotional interview: 'Proud of her'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington Capitals center Dylan Strome was filled with emotion when speaking to reporters following Thursday night’s victory on the road against the Montreal Canadiens. But it wasn’t the win or Alex Ovechkin’s hat trick that brought the veteran NHL player close to tears.

Strome revealed to reporters after the 8-4 victory that his wife, Tayler Strome, gave birth to a little girl during the first period.

"I got some news for everyone. While the first period was going on, my warrior of a wife had our third daughter while we were on the ice."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

An emotional Strome said the couple’s daughter, Sutton Kimberley Strome, was born at 7:30 p.m. and her arrival came much sooner than he had expected.

"It was really quick. She felt it two hours before and it just happened. There was nothing I could do to get there. Super proud of her. Definitely playing with a lot of emotions – I found out after the first period tonight."

Strome said he thought he could make the trip back to Washington, D.C., in time to be there for the birth of his daughter, but Sutton had plans for a quick arrival. He praised his wife, adding that she’s been home taking care of their two other children since the season began.

ISLANDERS COACH CONFRONTS STARS PLAYER WITH VERBAL ATTACK AFTER EJECTION FOR CONTROVERSIAL BOARDING HIT

"Really proud of her, because it’s tough. You obviously want to be there for the birth of your children and, um, didn’t know it was coming this soon. Can’t wait to go see her," he said, later adding, "It’s not easy. We go on the road a lot, and women go through a lot, and their bodies change so much – for her to do that by herself, it's unbelievable."

Strome won a faceoff to set up Alex Ovechkin’s opening goal and later fed the Washington captain on a 2-on-1 to make it 6-4.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Since, like, first shift, I think Stromer was feeling it," Ovechkin said. "I think he was unstoppable today."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.