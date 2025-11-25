Canada's most decorated female Olympian suspended 2 years for violating anti-doping rule

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Penny Oleksiak, the most decorated female Olympian in Canadian history, has accepted a two-year ban from competitive swimming for an anti-doping rule violation.

The International Testing Agency (ITA) made the announcement Tuesday after the seven-time Olympic medalist committed three whereabouts failures between October 2024 and June 2025.

Oleksiak’s suspension will end July 14, 2027, before the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

"We are committed to the enforcement and support of all anti-doping rules as outlined in the Canadian Anti-Doping Program and through World Aquatics and the World Anti-Doping Agency," Swimming Canada CEO Suzanne Paulins said in a statement, per ESPN.

"While we accept Penny's explanation that these were inadvertent errors and she has not used banned substances, anti-doping regulations are in place to ensure a level playing field for all athletes.

"We will miss Penny on the national team and hope to see her back in the pool when she is eligible."

A whereabouts failure, as defined by the World Anti-Doping Code, is when any combination of three missed tests or filing failures occurs in a 12-month period.

Oleksiak was told by the ITA about the whereabouts case earlier this year, which led to her taking a provisional suspension in July. She withdrew from the World Aquatics Championships that month.

"I am and always have been a clean athlete and will be making no further comment at this time," Oleksiak said in July 2025 when she withdrew from the World Aquatics Championships.

Oleksiak, 25, has won one gold medal, two silver and four bronze over her Olympic career. Her seven medals are tied for the most all time, male or female, with sprinter Andre De Grasse.

She also has nine world championship medals, winning silver twice and collecting seven bronze medals over her career.

