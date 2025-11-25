Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Olympics

Canada's most decorated female Olympian suspended 2 years for violating anti-doping rule

Penny Oleksiak accepted the suspension, which will end before the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
close
Olympics reportedly moves toward banning transgender athletes from women's events Video

Olympics reportedly moves toward banning transgender athletes from women's events

OutKick host Riley Gaines joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss her reaction to the news and why she considers it 'long overdue' as public pressure on the issue continues to mount. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Penny Oleksiak, the most decorated female Olympian in Canadian history, has accepted a two-year ban from competitive swimming for an anti-doping rule violation.

The International Testing Agency (ITA) made the announcement Tuesday after the seven-time Olympic medalist committed three whereabouts failures between October 2024 and June 2025.

Oleksiak’s suspension will end July 14, 2027, before the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Penny Oleksiak on panel

Penny Oleksiak, an Olympian swimmer from Canada on the SportsTrade stage during Collision 2023 at Enercare Centre in Toronto. (Harry Murphy/Sportsfile)

"We are committed to the enforcement and support of all anti-doping rules as outlined in the Canadian Anti-Doping Program and through World Aquatics and the World Anti-Doping Agency," Swimming Canada CEO Suzanne Paulins said in a statement, per ESPN

"While we accept Penny's explanation that these were inadvertent errors and she has not used banned substances, anti-doping regulations are in place to ensure a level playing field for all athletes.

MICHAEL PHELPS CRITICIZES USA SWIMMING'S ‘WEAK LEADERSHIP,’ VOLUNTEERS AS RESOURCE FOR CHANGE

"We will miss Penny on the national team and hope to see her back in the pool when she is eligible."

A whereabouts failure, as defined by the World Anti-Doping Code, is when any combination of three missed tests or filing failures occurs in a 12-month period.

Oleksiak was told by the ITA about the whereabouts case earlier this year, which led to her taking a provisional suspension in July. She withdrew from the World Aquatics Championships that month.

Penny Oleksiak prepares for swim

Penny Oleksiak competes in the final of the women's 50-meter freestyle during the Canada Olympic Swimming Trials 2024 May 19, 2024, in Toronto. (Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

"I am and always have been a clean athlete and will be making no further comment at this time," Oleksiak said in July 2025 when she withdrew from the World Aquatics Championships.

Oleksiak, 25, has won one gold medal, two silver and four bronze over her Olympic career. Her seven medals are tied for the most all time, male or female, with sprinter Andre De Grasse.

Penny Oleksiak prepares for swim

Penny Oleksiak of Canada before competing in the women's 100-meter freestyle final at the TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont at FMC Natatorium March 6, 2025, in Westmont, Ill.  (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She also has nine world championship medals, winning silver twice and collecting seven bronze medals over her career.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue