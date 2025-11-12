Cal State Fullerton soccer player, 19, dead from injuries sustained in electric scooter crash

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A college soccer player has died weeks after she and her teammate were struck by a box truck while riding electric scooters in California in September, school officials announced this week. She was just 19.

Cal State Fullerton women’s soccer player Lauren Turner died Nov. 7, nearly six weeks after she sustained life-threatening injuries when she and teammate Ashlyn Gwynn were struck by a box truck.

"The Cal State Fullerton Athletics Department is heartbroken to announce the news of the passing of women's soccer student-athlete Lauren Turner, who passed away on Friday, November 7th after a nearly six-week stay in the ICU following a tragic off-campus traffic collision," the university announced in a press release Monday.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with her parents, Christopher and Christine, her sisters Nicolette and Victoria, her teammates, coaches, staff members, friends and all who were fortunate to know her."

The women’s soccer team also released a statement remembering Turner as "the funniest, most charismatic, and loving teammate you could ever ask for."

"The impact she made on the Titans women's soccer program is immeasurable. She will be dearly missed by everyone but forever remembered by her Titan family. We love you Lauren, our No. 5 Forever."

The Fullerton Police Department were dispatched to an area after reports of a traffic collision involving a vehicle and two electric scooters on Sept. 27 at about 7 p.m. Police found two females "in the roadway with significant, life-threatening injuries."

According to police, the initial investigation revealed that the two soccer players were riding their scooters in the southbound lane when a box truck in the same lane "collided" with them.

Police said at the time that alcohol and drugs did not appear to be factors in the crash. The Fullerton Police Department told Fox News Digital that the investigation is "ongoing and still active."

In a statement shared on a GoFundMe campaign for Turner, her family thanked others for the "outpouring of love, prayers and support."

"Early this morning, our sweet Lauren fell asleep in the Lord. Our hearts are broken, and our family is forever changed. We will miss her beyond measure, yet we take great comfort in knowing she is now in the loving embrace of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ," the statement read in part.

"Lauren approached everything she did with heart and joy. She was funny, full of life, and had a gift for making people laugh and feel at ease. Her laughter was a reflection of the joy God placed in her heart. As a dedicated soccer player, she was known for her encouragement, determination, and the way she lifted up those around her. Her teammates and coaches have shared countless stories of her positivity, humor, competitiveness, and leadership - reminders of the light she carried both on and off the field."

According to a GoFundMe campaign set up for Gwynn, she was moved to the "step down" unit after a monthlong stay in the ICU. Her family hopes to transfer her to TIRR Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, Texas, for rehabilitation.

"While she has a long way to go in her recovery we are reminded that she will continue to have ups and downs, but here is what we do know. Ashlyn attempts to communicate by nodding her head and mouthing words, she can move her arms and legs and do so with purpose, and she can track moving objects with her eyes," the Oct. 30 update read.