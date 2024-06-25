Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Las Vegas Aces

Caitlin Clark's ex-teammate speaks out on 'unrealistic' expectations for WNBA rookie

Kate Martin plays for the Las Vegas Aces

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
WNBA star Kia Nurse has advice for Caitlin Clark | All Facts No Brakes Video

WNBA star Kia Nurse has advice for Caitlin Clark | All Facts No Brakes

LA Sparks guard and 2x NCAA Champion Kia Nurse joins Keyshawn on "All Facts No Brakes" podcast to share her thoughts on WNBA rookie Caitlin Clark and offer some advice to the Indiana Fever's rookie sensation.

Las Vegas Aces rookie Kate Martin was among the players in the 2024 WNBA rookie class who were garnering thousands of votes for the All-Star Game.

Martin has appeared in 13 games, averaging 4 points and 2.5 rebounds for the two-time defending WNBA champions.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin

Former Iowa Hawkeyes teammates Caitlin Clark, #22 of the Indiana Fever, left, and Kate Martin, #20 of the Las Vegas Aces, greet each other on the court during warmups before their game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on May 25, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

While she is not getting the same amount of attention as her former Iowa teammate Caitlin Clark, she spoke out about the media whirlwind about the Indiana Fever star in her first season.

"I don’t know if there’s too much I can do besides just be a friend, right?" Martin told FOX 5 Vegas when asked if she was doing anything to support Clark. "Being a listening ear, being there for her and being there for everyone. 

"I mean, Caitlin’s phenomenal, and she is having a great rookie season. I think people are really hard on her and expecting her to be perfect. That’s unrealistic, right? She’s a phenomenal person. She’s a phenomenal player. I’m going to support her through everything, right? She’s one of my best friends. I’m just there for her."

Kate Martin passes the ball

Aces guard Kate Martin, #20, passes the ball to a teammate during a game between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, May 25, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

MAGIC JOHNSON COMPARES CAITLIN CLARK-ANGEL REESE RIVALRY TO HIS WITH LARRY BIRD

With great expectations comes great responsibility, and the responsibility has been bestowed on Clark, Martin and the other terrific rookies in the WNBA to help take the league into the sports stratosphere.

So far, the interest in Clark has been high, and it has shown in the matchups she has faced this season.

Getting to the next point would mean Indiana making the playoffs and, as of Tuesday, they were on the outside of the bracket looking in following their recent loss to the Chicago Sky.

Kate Martin vs Storm

Las Vegas Aces guard Kate Martin, #20, looks to pass against Seattle Storm guard Victoria Vivians, #35, during the first half at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, June 7, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Clark is averaging 16.3 points, 6.6 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.