Caitlin Clark's ex-teammate speaks out on 'unrealistic' expectations for WNBA rookie

Las Vegas Aces rookie Kate Martin was among the players in the 2024 WNBA rookie class who were garnering thousands of votes for the All-Star Game.

Martin has appeared in 13 games, averaging 4 points and 2.5 rebounds for the two-time defending WNBA champions.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

While she is not getting the same amount of attention as her former Iowa teammate Caitlin Clark, she spoke out about the media whirlwind about the Indiana Fever star in her first season.

"I don’t know if there’s too much I can do besides just be a friend, right?" Martin told FOX 5 Vegas when asked if she was doing anything to support Clark. "Being a listening ear, being there for her and being there for everyone.

"I mean, Caitlin’s phenomenal, and she is having a great rookie season. I think people are really hard on her and expecting her to be perfect. That’s unrealistic, right? She’s a phenomenal person. She’s a phenomenal player. I’m going to support her through everything, right? She’s one of my best friends. I’m just there for her."

MAGIC JOHNSON COMPARES CAITLIN CLARK-ANGEL REESE RIVALRY TO HIS WITH LARRY BIRD

With great expectations comes great responsibility, and the responsibility has been bestowed on Clark, Martin and the other terrific rookies in the WNBA to help take the league into the sports stratosphere.

So far, the interest in Clark has been high, and it has shown in the matchups she has faced this season.

Getting to the next point would mean Indiana making the playoffs and, as of Tuesday, they were on the outside of the bracket looking in following their recent loss to the Chicago Sky.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Clark is averaging 16.3 points, 6.6 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game.