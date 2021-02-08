Bucs' Todd Bowles gets high praise for shutting down Chiefs' offense in Super Bowl LV

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles was being credited as the Super Bowl MVP by fans on social media for putting together a gameplan to stop the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Buccaneers allowed only nine points in the game – all from Harrison Butker field goals. It was the first time Patrick Mahomes was left without a touchdown pass since the 2019 season.

He tried to explain what the team’s plan was going into the game.

"We took away some of the underneath throws, and it takes time for guys get deep. That allowed guys up front to get after him," he said. "The biggest thing we were trying to do was take away his first read, make him hold the ball to look at (the defense) long enough to get after him."

What was maybe even more incredible was the complete 180 the Buccaneers pulled from their Week 12 performance against the Chiefs. Tampa Bay lost that game 27-24, but it wasn’t as close most of the game. Mahomes finished with 462 passing yards and three touchdowns while Tyreek Hill had 13 catches for 269 yards and three touchdowns in the regular-season game.

PATRICK MAHOMES GOES WITHOUT PASSING TD FOR 1ST TIME SINCE 2019, LAMENTS MISSED CHANCES IN SUPER BOWL LV LOSS

Clearly, things were totally different Sunday night during the biggest game of the season.

"I think he got a little tired hearing how unstoppable they were," Bucs coach Bruce Arians said.

"He had a great plan to keep them in front of us and give the guys up front time to hunt. They chased him around pretty good."

Tampa Bay forced two interceptions and sacked Mahomes three times.

"There was nothing that was gonna stop us from winning this game. I knew we was going to keep the pressure up," Bucs linebacker Shaq Barrett said.

"I did not think we was going to keep them from scoring a touchdown but we stepped up, we showed up, we held them to three every time they was down there and Coach Bowles had a great game plan. We had the guys up there to make it work and we made it work, baby," Barret added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.