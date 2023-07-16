Expand / Collapse search
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Published

Bucs' Antoine Winfield Jr talks another potential Tom Brady comeback: 'Anything's possible'

Brady said in February he was 'retiring for good'

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Tom Brady said in February he was "retiring for good" and has been adamant about staying away from football for the time being after more than two decades in the NFL and seven Super Bowl titles.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. appeared on Richard Sherman’s podcast recently and didn’t exactly dismiss the notion that Brady is finished.

Tom Brady in 2021

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers smiles during warmups before the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

"You know what, when he first said he retired, I really thought he was done – I thought he was done, and then he surprised me when he came back," Winfield said. "I don’t know, to be honest, I don’t know with him. Because he might be like, ‘Man, that’s it. I had enough of a break. I’m trying to come back and play,’ so I really don’t know to be honest with you."

Winfield added: "I’m sure we’re still reaching out to him trying to see if he’s trying to come back to the team. Hey, it could happen. Anything’s possible."

Antoine Winfield Jr walks off the field

Antoine Winfield Jr. of the Buccaneers walks off the field after the Carolina Panthers game at Raymond James Stadium on Jan. 1, 2023, in Tampa, Florida. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Brady announced he was stepping away from the game after the 2021 season but a month of retirement drove him back to the NFL. He led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title during his first season with the team. 

Last season, Brady racked up 4,694 passing yards and 25 touchdown passes. The Buccaneers won the division but were eliminated in the wild-card round of the playoffs by the Dallas Cowboys.

Going into 2023, Tampa Bay will have to make a decision as to who will be Brady’s successor. Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask and John Wilford are on the current roster.

Tom Brady runs onto the field

Tom Brady of the Buccaneers yells as he runs on the field prior to the NFC wild-card playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Mayfield played for the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams last season.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.