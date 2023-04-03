Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

The Masters
Published

Paige Spiranac claps back at commenter who took offense to revealing outfit

Spiranac urged her followers last month to stop being so offended about everything

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 3 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 3

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac prepared for the upcoming Masters tournament on Monday with a TikTok video revealing her top five moments from the prestigious events.

Spiranac wore a revealing green robe as she talked about the tournament, prompting one comment that drew a separate response from the golfer. In a TikTok video that received more than a half-million views, she clapped back at the commenter.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Paige Spiranac is seen presenting for Points Bet during Melbourne Racing at Flemington Racecourse on March 11, 2023, in Australia.

Paige Spiranac is seen presenting for Points Bet during Melbourne Racing at Flemington Racecourse on March 11, 2023, in Australia. (Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images)

"This is so insulting to men," the comment read. "Don’t toy with our love of golf. You’re beautiful, yes. But you don’t need to be overt. Dress proper and u’d still be hot."

Spiranac lost the robe and responded.

"So, what I’m gathering is that you hate boobs," she said.  "But everyone loves boobs. Boobs are great!"

JORDAN SPIETH RECALLS MAN TRYING TO EXTORT MASTERS TICKETS OUT OF HIM IN WILD STORY

Paige Spiranac attends ACM Lifting Lives Topgolf Tee-Off &amp; Rock On at Topgolf Las Vegas on March 6, 2022. 

Paige Spiranac attends ACM Lifting Lives Topgolf Tee-Off & Rock On at Topgolf Las Vegas on March 6, 2022.  (David Becker/Getty Images for ACM)

Last month, Spiranac made a plea to her followers across all her social media platforms to not get offended so much. It’s apparent the commenter didn’t get the message.

@_paige.renee Replying to @awesomesaucer ♬ original sound - Paige Spiranac 

She urged them to worry about something else besides "boobs."

"There’s a lot going on in the world that should bother you and offend you," she tweeted. "Boobs ain’t one of them."

Spiranac is one of the most-followed sports influencers on social media, with millions of followers across Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

Paige Spiranac before the start of her first practice round at the ACC Golf Championship on July 6, 2022, at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada.

Paige Spiranac before the start of her first practice round at the ACC Golf Championship on July 6, 2022, at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada. (David Calvert/Getty Images for American Century Investments)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She had a successful collegiate career at Arizona and San Diego State With the Aztecs, she received First-Team All-Mountain West Conference honors. She would participate in the Cactus Tour but fall short of getting an LPGA Tour card.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.