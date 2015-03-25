Bruins ink Seidenberg to 4-year extension

The Boston Bruins provided defenseman Dennis Seidenberg with a four-year contract extension on Thursday, announced shortly after the Eastern Conference champions dropped the puck on their home and season opener.

Seidenberg's new deal is worth $16 million for the duration with an annual cap amount of $4 million per season. Additional reports stated a no-trade clause was included.

The 32-year-old blueliner, who was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next July, is due $3.5 million for the upcoming season in the final year of a previous four-year extension signed in June of 2010.

Seidenberg posted four goals and 17 points with a plus-18 rating in 46 regular-season games for the B's in 2013, adding one assist in 18 postseason appearances with the Stanley Cup finalists.

Over parts of 10 NHL seasons with the Flyers, Coyotes, Hurricanes, Panthers and Bruins, the native of Germany has totaled 34 goals and 154 assists in 581 contests.