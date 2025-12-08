Browns to start Shedeur Sanders at quarterback for remainder of 2025 season

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

There will be no more quarterback moves for the Cleveland Browns for the remainder of the 2025 season, as Shedeur Sanders will stay as the team’s starter for the next four games.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that he’s seen Sanders "constantly and consistently gotten better in each of these games," as he’s started the last three contests after fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel suffered a concussion in Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens.

"He’s been working very hard. I feel good about where his development is heading," Stefanski said of Sanders. "He knows there are always gonna be plays that he could be better and those types of things, but he’s very intentional about getting better each and every game he’s out there."

Sanders became the first Browns quarterback to win his first-ever start in the league after helping take down the Las Vegas Raiders for Cleveland’s third win of the season.

And while Sanders completed a season-high 64% of his passes against the San Francisco 49ers in his first start at home, the Browns weren’t able to see the same victory on their record at the end of that contest.

BROWNS COACH DRAWS FURY AS SHEDEUR SANDERS SITS DURING CRUCIAL 2-POINT TRY

Sanders made his third start in a row on Sunday in sloppy conditions in Cleveland against a lowly Tennessee Titans team that beat them, 31-29, to capture just their second win of the year.

During the game, Stefanski drew the ire of Sanders fans when the quarterback was off the field for a two-point conversion try despite throwing a touchdown pass to tight end Harold Fannin Jr. Stefanski, instead, tried for a wildcat play with rookie running back Quinshon Judkins leading the way. The play ultimately didn’t work out, and fans wondered what could’ve been if Sanders was in the game.

"Browns removing Shedeur constantly on goal 2 go situations and going wildcat needs 2 be studied," Shannon Sharpe wrote on X. "He’s on the SL. That’s bulljive."

Skip Bayless even called for the removal of Stefanski after seeing what transpired at the end of the game.

"SHEDEUR TO FANNIN FOR THE CLUTCH TD — THEN STEFANSKI TAKES SHEDEUR OUT FOR THE WILDCAT — DISASTER. STEFANSKI BLOWS ANOTHER GAME. HE JUST COULDN’T STAND SEEING SHEDEUR TIE THE GAME WITH A 2-POINT CONVERSION AFTER SUCH A GREAT LONG TD DRIVE. FIRE STEFANSKI!"

Sanders was impressive despite the losing result, going 23-of-42 for 364 yards passing with three touchdowns and his first career rushing score.

The Browns will travel to the Windy City to face the Chicago Bears in Week 15, followed by games against the Buffalo Bills, the Pittsburgh Steelers and finishing the season against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.