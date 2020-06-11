Brooks Koepka: 5 things to know about the golfer

Brooks Koepka, currently the No. 3 golfer in the world, won his first major championship in 2017 when he claimed the U.S. Open crown. He successfully defended his U.S. Open title in 2018.

Koepka, who turned pro in 2012, also won the PGA Championship in 2018 and 2019. He has seven career PGA Tour wins.

Here are some other things to know about Koepka.

1) MAKING HISTORY

Koepka became the first golfer in history to win back-to-back titles in two majors simultaneously. He won the U.S. Open in 2017 and 2018, and he claimed the PGA Championship in 2018 and 2019. He became the first golfer since Curtis Strange in 1989 to win two-straight U.S. Open titles, which has happened only seven times. At 30, Koepka already has four major titles.

2) A STAR IN COLLEGE

Koepka played golf at Florida State University. He won three events while at the school, and he was a three-time All-American. Back in 2012, before he was a professional, Koepka qualified for the U.S. Open, but he missed the cut by only six strokes.

3) HIGH PERCENTAGE

Since the start of the 2019 golf season, Koepka has made the cut in 92 percent (22 out of 24) of the major championships he entered.

4) IN THE FAMILY

Koepka's younger brother, Chase, is also a professional golfer. Both Brooks and Chase played together as partners in the 2019 Zurich Classic of New Orleans on the PGA Tour. That is the only event that uses a team format.

5) UNCLE WAS A PIRATE

Koepka's great uncle was Pittsburgh Pirates legend Dick Groat.

Groat was a part of two World Series championships with the Pirates; he won the 1960 National League MVP award, and was an eight-time National League All-Star.