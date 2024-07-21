British sprinter, 16, slows down well before finish line at European championship to blow first-place lead

British sprinter Jake Odey-Jordan learned a valuable lesson at the European Athletics U18 Championships on Friday – the race isn’t truly over until you cross the finish line.

The 16-year-old suffered a fourth-place defeat in the first round of the men’s 200m sprint, despite surging to the top of the pack with plenty of space.

"What a display of sprinting from the young Briton," announcers during his heat said as he rounded the first bend of the track. "This is absolutely phenomenal."

But it was at that moment that Odey-Jordan appeared to take comfort in his massive lead as he slowed down well before the finish line. The young sprinter even managed to look at his left and right to see exactly just how far behind his opponents were.

The answer was, not very far at all.

"He’s easing up? What’s just happened here?" the stunned announcer asked as Odey-Jordan seemed to come to a near halt just 50m away from the finish line. "What has gone on there?"

"That was an absolute disaster," another broadcaster added. "He has eased up far, far, far too early and half the field swept past him before the finish line. This is going to be a lesson learned the very, very hard way after what was for 150m a masterful display of sprinting."

Odey-Jordan was eliminated from the 200m after finishing fourth with an official time of 22.12.

"It is all right. I mean, it is my fault, so I cannot be sad about anything but myself," he said after the heat, via GBnews.com. "For sure, it could have been sub-21. But it is all good though."

Italy’s Diego Nappi won gold in the men’s 200m on Sunday after finishing first with an official time of 20.81.