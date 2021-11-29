Expand / Collapse search
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Published

Brian Kelly's text to Notre Dame players revealed as he's reportedly set to take LSU job

Brian Kelly is reportedly set to be the next coach at LSU

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Brian Kelly reportedly sent a message to Notre Dame players via the team’s system and asked players to show up in the morning so he could talk with them face-to-face about his decision to leave.

Kelly is set to take the job at LSU, according to multiple reports. The Athletic reported the message Kelly sent to the Notre Dame football roster.

STANFORD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 27:  Head coach Brian Kelly of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish complains about a call during their game against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Stanford, California. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

"Men …" the message began, "Let me first apologize for the late night text and, more importantly, for not being able to share the news with you in person that I will be leaving Notre Dame. I am flying back to South Bend tonight to be able to meet with you in the morning but the news broke later today and I am sorry you found out through social media or news reports.

"I will have more to share when we meet tomorrow at 7 a.m. but for now, just know they my love for you is limitless and I am so proud of all that you have accomplished. Our program is elite because of your hard work and commitment and I know that will continue. I will share more in the morning when we meet. Again, my sincere apologies for not being able to be the one to share the news directly with you."

Kelly, 60, coached at Central Michigan and Cincinnati before he left the Bearcats for the Notre Dame opening. Kelly replaced Charlie Weis before the start of the 2010 season and helped get Notre Dame back to prominence.

Nov 27, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly receives congratulations after the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. (Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports)

In 2012, Notre Dame got to the BCS Championship only to lose to Alabama 42-14. Kelly and Notre Dame would reach the College Football Playoff twice but fail to win in either appearance.

Notre Dame was also hit with NCAA penalties. In 2014, the school discovered that an athletic trainer was providing impermissible benefits. The school self-reported the violation, and the NCAA determined the school needed to vacate the 2012 and 2013 victories.

Kelly led the school to nine bowl games during his tenure only missing out during the 2016 season after a 4-8 record. The team is 11-1 in 2021 with a major bowl game waiting.

Nov 13, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly looks on against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second quarter at Scott Stadium. (Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

He is 113-40 all-time at Notre Dame and has the most wins for a coach in school history.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com