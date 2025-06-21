Brewers' triple-digit throwing rookie makes MLB history after perfect game bid in second MLB start

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Milwaukee Brewers clearly made the right choice when they called up Jacob Misiorowski last week.

The 23-year-old flamethrower made his MLB debut on June 12 and had a no-hitter through five innings before cramps took him out of the game.

On Friday, in his second MLB outing, he took a perfect game all the way into the seventh.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Misiorowski, who's been clocked at 103 mph, became the first starting pitcher in the modern era (since 1900) to start his career with 11 consecutive no-hit innings.

After issuing a walk to Byron Buxton, Matt Wallner lofted a home run to the flower bed just past the right-field wall to end Misiorowski’s run.

After the homer by Wallner, Misiorowski was pulled for reliever Nick Mears and left to a standing ovation. He threw 86 pitches, 60 for strikes, and departed with Milwaukee leading 8-2. Milwaukee tacked on even more, taking home a 17-6 victory over the Minnesota Twins.

"I think this is exactly how I ever dreamed of it coming along," the 23-year-old rookie said. "It’s exciting."

BULLS, WHITE SOX OWNER TO BE DEPOSED FOR LAWSUIT AFTER FAN WAS SHOT

"I felt calmer and ready to go, compared to the first one," Misiorowski said. "Nerves were going pretty heavy on the first one, so it’s good to finally feel the feet under you."

The 6-foot-7 right-hander struck out six with a fastball topping out at 102.1 mph and a slider and changeup in the mid-90s. He hit triple digits 29 times, more than double in his first outing (14). He also hit 99.9 four other times.

Misiorowski is the only big leaguer since 1900 to have more wins (two) than hits allowed (one) in his first two career starts, according to OptaSTATS.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Brewers found themselves making headlines when they called up Misiorowski, because it resulted in demoting MLB veteran Aaron Civale to the bullpen. Civale then requested a trade, and his wish was granted when he went to the lowly Chicago White Sox.

Milwaukee is 41-35 and 4.5 games out of first place in the NL Central behind the Chicago Cubs.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.