Brewers manager reads touching Bob Uecker letter after team clinches postseason berth

The Milwaukee Brewers became the first team in MLB this season to clinch a postseason berth following a 9-8 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Before celebrating in the locker room, the late Brewers broadcasting legend Bob Uecker, a Ford C. Frick Award recipient and member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame, was the focus of the moment.

Manager Pat Murphy told his "Brew Crew" that he had received a "letter today from Ueck." The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported the letter was handed to Murphy by owner Mark Attanasio, though it was described as a "tribute to Uecker," making it unclear if the broadcaster actually wrote it.

The message carried extra meaning for a group that last celebrated a postseason berth with Uecker in the clubhouse. Uecker died in January at age 90.

"Howdy, boys. Never a doubt you would get this invitation," Murphy read from the paper in a video posted by the Brewers on X. "You did it by believing. Really miss you guys, and I wish I was there. The God Almighty picked me to be on his team up here, albeit I’m the third catcher.

"Told the big guy about you guys. You play hard every night. You’re not afraid to play for each other. He’s obviously very interested in the group with this uncommon goodness… The fact that you have the best record in baseball and the best road record in baseball caught his attention. I know you guys really don’t need me, but I’ve got to tell you, I’ll be on the headset every night watching. And don’t forget to take it all in, enjoy it, keep it light and believe in each other. — Bob Uecker."

After reading, Murphy raised a glass to Uecker.

"Let’s toast to him and our team and what we’ve achieved so far," he said.

The Brewers haven’t just been a surprise this season, but a powerhouse in the National League as the postseason nears with just a couple of weeks left in the regular season. They own MLB’s best record at 91-58, and while they have made the playoffs in seven of the last eight seasons, they are still chasing their first World Series berth since 1982.

Uecker was broadcasting for the Brewers years before that World Series run, beginning his career in 1971 and keeping his headset on through 2024. He also gained worldwide recognition for his roles in the "Major League" movies and on the sitcom "Mr. Belvedere."

Uecker battled lung cancer and died on Jan. 16. Throughout this season, the Brewers have worn a patch on their jerseys to honor his contributions to the organization.

With games still remaining in the regular season, Milwaukee hopes to lock up home-field advantage throughout the playoffs by holding onto the league’s best record heading into October.

