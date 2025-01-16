Bob Uecker, legendary baseball broadcaster, dead at 90

Bob Uecker, a legendary baseball broadcaster for the Milwaukee Brewers and former player, has died, the organization announced on Thursday. He was 90.

Uecker called games for the Brewers since 1971 and appeared in the movie "Major League" and the film’s two sequels.

"Ueck was the light of the Brewers, the soundtrack of our summers, the laughter in our hearts, and his passing is a profound loss. He was the heart and soul of Wisconsin and a dear friend. Bob loved people; his presence warmed every room and he had a way of welcoming all of us into his world as if we were lifelong friends," the organization said in a statement.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Saying goodbye to Bob shakes us all. He was so much more than a Milwaukee Brewers icon. He was a national treasure. Bob entertained us with his words and storytelling, so it is no surprise that his passing now leaves us at a loss for our own words.

"There is no describing the impact Ueck had on so many, and no words for how much he was loved. We are left with a giant void in our hearts, but also remember the laughter and joy he brought to our lives throughout the years."

Uecker’s family said in a statement that the broadcaster had battled a private battle with small-cell lung cancer since 2023.

"He brought joy to countless listeners through his wit, charisma, and love for baseball, Milwaukee, and all of Wisconsin, creating a legacy that will forever be cherished," Uecker’s family said. "While his contributions to the game are noteworthy, it is his kindness, humility, and love for family and friends that we will hold closest to our hearts.

EX-ORIOLES PITCHER BRIAN MATUSZ'S CAUSE OF DEATH REVEALED: REPORT

"We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time as we grieve and celebrate the man we were so lucky to call ours."

Uecker was born and raised in Milwaukee and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1954. He played baseball while he was at Fort Leonard Wood and Fort Belvoir. He joined the Milwaukee Braves’ organization in 1956 and was in the minors until he got called up in 1962.

He played 33 games in his rookie season and hit .250 with two doubles and a home run. He played for the St. Louis Cardinals, Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves before his professional baseball career was over in 1967.

He was on the Cardinals’ 1964 World Series-winning team and got himself a ring.

Uecker was a broadcaster in Atlanta before doing broadcasts for the Brewers. He called games for 54 seasons before his death. He also served as a broadcaster for ABC and NBC during World Series and League Championship games. He called the Brewers’ 1982 World Series loss to the Cardinals for a local Milwaukee station.

Health issues ultimately forced him to cut back on games in 2014. He famously signed his first contract with the Brewers’ organization in 2021 in order to be covered for health insurance, according to MLB.com. He was receiving health benefits under the Screen Actors Guild until the organization discontinued health coverage in 2020. Before all of that, he was working under a series of handshake agreements.

"It’s amazing how you take everything for granted," he told MLB.com of his return to the Brewers’ spring training facility in 2021. "Being down there on the field, shooting the bull. Then when you can’t do it, it’s bad. You really lose that."

Uecker’s popularity soared over the course of his broadcast career. He made dozens of appearances on the "Tonight Show" with Johnny Carson. He hosted "Saturday Night Live" in 1984.

Dubbed "Mr. Baseball," he won the Wisconsin Sportscaster of the Year five times and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2011.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He also made appearances for WWE at WrestleMania III and WrestleMania IV. In one segment, Andre the Giant choked Uecker.

Uecker shared four children with his first wife. Two are still alive.