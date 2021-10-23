Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

MLB Postseason
Published

Braves clinch World Series berth with NLCS Game 6 win over defending champion Dodgers

The Braves have a date with the Astros in their first World Series appearance since 1999

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Atlanta Braves are heading back to the World Series.

The Braves defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-2, in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series on Saturday and will be back in contention for the championship for the first time since 1999. Atlanta has not won a World Series since 1995.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Eddie Rosario hit the clutch home run off Dodgers starter Walker Buehler in the fourth inning to break the tie and give the Braves the 4-1 lead.

Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario celebrates after hitting a three run home run during the fourth inning in Game 6 of baseball's National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Atlanta.

Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario celebrates after hitting a three run home run during the fourth inning in Game 6 of baseball's National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Braves reliever Tyler Matzek pitched in a huge inning for Atlanta in the seventh. Matzek came in for Luke Jackson after he allowed a few hits and a run to score to allow the Dodgers to cut the deficit to 4-2. Matzek was able to hold two Dodgers runners in scoring position and get Albert Pujols, Steven Souza Jr. and Mookie Betts all out on strikes to end the threat and the inning.

In the next inning, Matzek started with a strikeout of Corey Seager. At one point, he had four strikeouts on only 12 pitches.

Atlanta Braves pitcher Tyler Matzek reacts after striking out Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts to end the seventh inning in Game 6 of baseball's National League Championship Series Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Atlanta.

Atlanta Braves pitcher Tyler Matzek reacts after striking out Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts to end the seventh inning in Game 6 of baseball's National League Championship Series Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Los Angeles got the clutch RBI from A.J. Pollock in the seventh. Cody Bellinger had and RBI to score Trea Turner. But it wasn’t enough for Los Angeles to stun Atlanta for the second straight season.

Will Smith closed down the Dodgers in the final frame.

Atlanta won the series 4-2.

ASTROS KNOCK OUT RED SOX TO ADVANCE TO WORLD SERIES BEHIND CLUTCH HITTING, MASTERFUL PITCHING

Rosario was hot all series long and proved to be the difference-maker. He was 12-for-21 coming into Game 6 against the Dodgers with two home runs and a slash line of .571/.609/1.000. He was acquired by the Braves in the middle of the season in a trade with the Cleveland Indians for Pablo Sandoval.

Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario, center, celebrates after hitting a three run home run during the fourth inning in Game 6 of baseball's National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Atlanta.

Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario, center, celebrates after hitting a three run home run during the fourth inning in Game 6 of baseball's National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

He had a walk-off single in Game 2 of the series.

The last time the Braves were in the World Series, they were at the middle of a run of 11 consecutive NL East division titles. The team won the whole thing in 1995 but lost in 1996 and 1999 to the New York Yankees.

In recent years, the Dodgers made the NLDS in 2018 and 2019 and made it to the NLCS in 2020 only to blow a 3-1 series lead and lose the series altogether.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This year was totally different. The Braves have a matchup with the Houston Astros. Game 1 is set for Tuesday.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com