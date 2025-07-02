Brad Pitt, a Chiefs fan, shares time he trolled Bradley Cooper about Eagles' losses before Super Bowl defeat

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The latest episode of Travis and Jason Kelce’s "New Heights" podcast featured legendary actor Brad Pitt, who not only stars in the new "F1" movie but is also a die-hard Kansas City Chiefs fan.

Well, that Chiefs fandom was on full display at the moment he had to tell the guys about as it involved another die-hard football fan, Bradley Cooper, who reps Jason’s Philadelphia Eagles.

During his time on the podcast, he started to tell a story about how he was presenting the Outstanding Performer of the Year award to Cooper for his film ‘Maestro’ at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Pitt couldn’t help but take a dig at Cooper at the moment about his Eagles fandom in February 2024.

"I’m friends with Bradley Cooper. He’s your prime Eagles fan," Pitt began his anecdote. "I’m not saying that I have the power to affect a game in any way. I don’t adhere to that kind of hubris, but I did say last year after the Eagles went out [of the playoffs], Chiefs were on their way to another [Super Bowl] victory, and he was getting the award for ‘Maestro’ – still probably one of the best movies of this decade. I was giving him this award. He's been nominated like 18 times for Oscars…It was at the Santa Barbara Film Award, and I closed with, ‘Listen, he’s been nominated [for the] 1900th time. If he doesn’t get it, it’s OK, he’s used to it. He’s a Philadelphia Eagles fan.’"

Cooper’s reaction after Pitt said that went viral, as video caught him saying off-screen, "Man, that’s f---ed up."

But after beating the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX this year, Cooper has bragging rights over Pitt now.

"We didn’t talk for two months. He gracefully let me hurt in my psyche," Pitt said when the Kelce brothers asked what happened following the 40-22 victory in New Orleans, where Cooper presented the NFC-champion Eagles coming out of the tunnel before the game.

Pitt, who was born in Oklahoma but grew up in Springfield, Missouri, discussed his Chiefs fandom a bit with the Kelce brothers, saying this last decade has been amazing for obvious reasons with his favorite team.

"You feel this sense of pride instead of life’s always out against us," Pitt said. "So, it’s kind of extraordinary the way we live through our teams, you guys and what it means to us."

He also made sure to tell Travis to wear oven mitts until the season starts, to keep his hands warm for what he and the rest of Chiefs Kingdom hope is another run to the Super Bowl, this time for some redemption.

