©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce admits returning to Chiefs, NFL for 2025 season 'wasn't a very tough decision'

Kelce contemplated retiring after the Chiefs lost to the Eagles in the Super Bowl

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
Chiefs star Travis Kelce talks friends and family creating balance in his hectic life Video

Chiefs star Travis Kelce talks friends and family creating balance in his hectic life

Travis Kelce, speaking in partnership with ZenWTR, discusses the balance friends and family give him off the field, his goals for "three more Super Bowls," and more.

Travis Kelce entered this offseason surrounded by uncertainty. The 35-year-old faced questions about whether the Kansas City Chiefs loss to the Philadelphia Eagles would be the final time he laced up his NFL cleats.

Kelce ultimately decided to continue playing the game he loves. 

"I'm coming back for sure. Gonna try to get into the best shape I've been this offseason and get back to the mountaintop," Kelce wrote in a text message to Pat McAfee that the ESPN host read during his show. "Got a real bad taste in my mouth with how I played in that last game and with how I got the guys ready for battle. I can't go out like that!!!!"

Travis Kelce looking on

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after making a catch during warmups before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Nov. 4, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.  (Reed Hoffmann/AP Photo)

This week, Kelce indicated that while he perhaps did briefly contemplate stepping away, he never actually strongly considered retiring.

"I love football. I don't think I really thought about it that much," Kelce told the assembled media on Wednesday at the Chiefs minicamp. "... I love coming in to work every single day. It wasn't a very tough one for me. I know I'm getting older, but at the same time, I still feel like I've got a lot I can prove in this league. With that being said, it really wasn't that hard of a decision for me."

TAYLOR SWIFT, TRAVIS KELCE TAKE IN PANTHERS-OILERS STANLEY CUP FINAL

Kelce finished the Super Bowl loss with four receptions for 39 yards. The tight end expressed regret over his forgettable showing in the game, telling reporters he "felt like I failed my guys." But added, he "really didn't feel like it was my last game." 

Travis Kelce waves

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce waves to the crowd after a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans.  (Abbie Parr/AP Photo)

The Chiefs have played in the last three Super Bowls, winning two. Kelce reaffirmed his desire to hoist the coveted Vince Lombardi trophy once again at the end of the upcoming season.

Anything less than another championship would be a failure in Kelce's eyes. "That's the only way I determine if it's a successful (season) or not," he said. "It's just how I'm wired now."

Travis Kelce at interview

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts as he does an interview during Super Bowl LIX Opening Night at Caesars Superdome on Feb. 3, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.  (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Kelce fell short of the 1,000-yard receiving mark last season. He ended the regular season with 823 yards.

Kelce said he will worry about his playing future after the 2025 season. In the meantime, he is staying focused on trying to help the Chiefs be the last team standing next February.

"I got one year on this contract, I know that, and we'll try and figure out something for next year," Kelce said. "The Chiefs organization knows how much I love them. I can't see myself ever playing anywhere else. We'll deal with that down the road when the time is right, but right now I'm focused on winning a championship this year."

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.