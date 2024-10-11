Boxer Mike Tyson shares message of support to embattled music mogul Diddy: 'I wish him all the best'

Boxing great Mike Tyson recently reacted to the sex trafficking case involving Sean "Diddy" Combs.

At one point during a conversation with the Daily Mail, Tyson offered his best wishes to the incarcerated music mogul.

"Wait, I’m synonymous with Diddy? Well, that’s cool," Tyson responded when he was informed his name had been associated with the record executive. "I never knew that." Tyson was then asked if he wanted to share anything further. "I wish him the best. In life, I wish him the best," the former world heavyweight champion replied.

The interview with Tyson was published on Friday. While Tyson has made numerous appearances alongside Combs over the years and has been photographed with the rapper, there is nothing on the record directly tying Tyson to any of the alleged illegal activities.

Fox News Digital contacted Tyson's representatives for further comment but did not immediately receive a response.

During a 2023 appearance on the "PBD Podcast" podcast, Tyson jokingly referred to Combs as "Sugar Diddy."

When podcast host Patrick Bet-David asserted that "so many people in music and Hollywood feared this guy ‘Diddy’, as if he’s untouchable," Tyson responded, "Oh, sugar Diddy."

Tyson then confirmed that he had known Combs "for a long time."

"Just . . .I knew him for a long time," Tyson said when Bet-David asked the boxer about his previous experiences with Combs. "Awesome guy. I knew him before he was Diddy and for a long time. When I first became champ, I knew him."

Tyson also recalled his experience partying with Combs.

"I remember him he used to have crates when he’s at my after-parties and stuff. Also when they were throwing parties," Tyson shared.

Meanwhile, Tyson continues to prepare for his highly anticipated fight with Jake Paul.

The boxing match was originally scheduled to take place on July 20 in Arlington, Texas. But Tyson experienced health complications during the summer, which forced the postponement. The bout was eventually rescheduled to Nov. 15.

Tyson, once known as "the baddest man on the planet," has not fought competitively since his TKO loss to Kevin McBride in 2005. He did compete in an exhibition match with Roy Jones Jr. in July 2020.

Combs, 54, has been held at a federal jail in Brooklyn since his Sept. 16 arrest on charges that he used his "power and prestige" as a music star to induce female victims into drugged-up, elaborately produced sexual performances with male sex workers in events dubbed "Freak Offs."

The arrest and indictment followed a months-long sex trafficking investigation and 10 months after a flurry of women came forward with allegations of sexual and other abuse.

On Friday, a federal appeals court judge ruled to keep Sean "Diddy" Combs locked up while he makes a third bid for bail in his sex trafficking case, which is slated to go to trial in May.

In a decision filed on Oct. 11, Circuit Judge William J. Nardini denied the hip-hop mogul’s immediate release from jail while a three-judge panel weighs his bail request. Combs’ lawyers appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit on Sept. 30 after two judges rejected his bid for release.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges alleging he coerced and abused women for years with help from a network of associates and employees while silencing victims through blackmail and violence, including kidnapping, arson and physical beatings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

