Boston radio host suspended for ‘insensitive’ comments, 'sensitivity training' required for on-air talent

Boston sports radio host Tony Massarotti was suspended without pay on Tuesday, just one day after issuing a public apology for making "insensitive" remarks about Black people during last week’s broadcast of the "Felger & Mazz" show.

The Sports Hub co-host was notably absent from Tuesday’s show, just after issuing an emotional apology for making what he called an "ignorant" comment on-air.

Co-host Michael Felger announced at the start of the show that Massarotti would be absent for the remainder of the week and that all on-air personalities in Boston with Beasley Media Group will now undergo "sensitivity training."

BOSTON SPORTS RADIO HOST APOLOGIZES AFTER MAKING 'IGNORANT' COMMENTS ON AIR

"He made a heartfelt apology about comments that he made on the show on Friday, which were insensitive and hurtful," Felger said.

"Because Beasley Media strives to create a diverse and inclusive workplace, and these comments went against its core values, the company has decided to suspend Tony for the rest of the week without pay. In addition, all of our on-air personalities at Beasley Boston will be taking sensitivity training to redouble our efforts to create a culture of understanding."

During Friday’s show, Massarotti was inquiring about two Black people who sat behind Felger, who joined the broadcast remotely from a New Orleans hotel.

"They can’t hear us, right?" Massarotti asked. "OK, so I would be careful if I were you, because the last time you were around a couple of guys like that, they stole your car."

His comment was in reference to when Felger’s car was stolen in New Orleans in the fall.

Massarotti issued a lengthy apology on Monday, saying "I wish I could take them back. I can’t."

"They were insensitive. They were hurtful. And frankly, they hurt the cause for those of us who believe in racial and social equality and all of those things. And I do. I’m on that side of the line, which is what made this thing so difficult in so many different ways," he said.

Felger added Tuesday that "we all feel really bad about this, starting with the fact that it was said in the first place."

"Minorities in the country have to put up with a lot of crap and comments like that just make it harder for them and we apologize for that. I feel bad that I personally didn’t do more to correct it in the moment."