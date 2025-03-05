Bodybuilder Jodi Vance was 'throwing up all morning' before dying of heart attack, 911 audio reveals

More details about the tragic death of 20-year-old bodybuilder Jodi Vance have been revealed.

TMZ Sports obtained 911 audio from a call Vance’s wife made while in their hotel room in Columbus, Ohio, during the Arnold Sports Festival.

During the call, the woman told Columbus Police Vance had "passed out in bed" and added she had been "throwing up all morning" before going unconscious.

"She won’t wake up and won’t respond to us," the woman told the 911 operator.

The woman was told help was on the way, but Vance died of a heart attack brought on by severe dehydration, her family announced.

Vance’s family used her fitness Instagram page to deliver the news of her death.

"Her heart stopped due to complications of severe dehydration," the post on Vance’s Instagram page said. "Despite all efforts by the hospital, they were unable to revive her.

"She was a beautiful person inside and out, and she will be missed every single day. This was sudden and unexpected. Please give her family time to process this loss in peace. If anyone takes anything from this, please put your health first."

Justin Mihaly, Vance’s coach, claimed in an Instagram video he knew the reason behind the severe dehydration, which led to the fatal heart attack, "extremely hazardous substances."

"Jodi made a serious error," Mihaly said in the video. "Jodi used two extremely hazardous substances to improve her physique — I assume just for the Arnold Expo — without my knowledge, my approval, without family’s knowledge, their approval. … There is no reason that she should have been dehydrating."

Mihaly said he had consent from Vance’s mother, Jenny, to post the Instagram video explaining what he believed led to the severe dehydration.

"You are welcome to direct your blame towards me if that’s how you believe we can best honor Jodi," Mihaly continued in the video.

Vance recently placed third in the 2024 NPC Battle of Texas in the women’s physique division.

Vance used her fitness page to show her physical progress, while also providing motivational quotes for her followers.

