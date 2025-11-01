Expand / Collapse search
Blue Jays manager appears to complain about Shohei Ohtani warm up after first inning

Ohtani started Game 7 off hot

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider had a long conversation with home plate umpire Jordan Baker after the first inning of Game 7 of the World Series was finished on Saturday.

Schneider appeared to be upset that Los Angeles Dodgers starter Shohei Ohtani was able to get extra time to warm up after he was at the plate in the top of the first inning. Ohtani was hitting and pitching in the final game of the season, trying to provide some heroic efforts for the Dodgers to repeat as champions.

John Schneider gets his team ready

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider (14) reacts in the dugout before game six of the 2025 MLB World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Rogers Centre on Oct. 31, 2025. (John E. Sokolowski/Imagn Images)

FOX broadcaster John Smoltz suggested that Ohtani received around three minutes to warm up, whereas regular starting pitchers who don’t hit get about 90 seconds. The conversation wasn’t animated and, ultimately, cool heads stayed that way.

Ohtani snapped a 50-year drought as he became the first pitcher since 1975 to record a hit and also start Game 7 of the World Series. The hit didn’t yield any runs and the Blue Jays were able to get out of the first inning unscathed.

George Springer walks off the field

Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer (4) walks back to the dugout after being thrown out at second base to end the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of baseball's World Series in Toronto on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Ohtani followed it up with two strikeouts in the bottom of the first inning. He struck out Vladimir Guerrero Jr., which led to catcher Will Smith to throw out George Springer who was running for second base.

Springer looked perplexed as he ran back to the dugout. But the inning was over.

Shohei Ohtani goes up to bat

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (17) gets ready to bat against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning in Game 7 of baseball's World Series in Toronto on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto had the bases loaded in the bottom of the second inning, but Ohtani and the Dodgers were able to get out of the jam.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

