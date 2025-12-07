Bills rally with 21 points in 4th quarter to defeat Bengals in snowy Buffalo

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Another Josh Allen-Joe Burrow duel in snowy Buffalo ensued on Sunday, and it resulted in an absolute thriller that ended in favor of the Bills.

The Bills, who were down 28-18 with around eight minutes left in the game, scored 21 straight points in the fourth quarter to rally back for a 39-34 statement victory over the Bengals at their home, Highmark Stadium.

Of course, it was a sold-out crowd despite the long snow flurries that turned the green turf white and slippery throughout this contest. Nothing new for Buffalo, though.

Bills fans weren’t happy with how the game started, as Burrow was immediately dialed in with a 14-play, 67-yard drive that ate up 8 minutes, 16 seconds of the first quarter and ended with a Chase Brown touchdown to take a quick 7-0 lead.

After Buffalo responded with a field-goal drive, Burrow needed just six plays to go 55 yards and find Tee Higgins for the first of his two touchdown grabs. Both were fantastic catches and throws, with this one on the right side of the end zone to take a 14-3 lead.

Allen, though, was able to show off his own magic in front of his faithful fans, as he scrambled on fourth-and-4 from Cincinnati’s 11-yard line and eventually found Khalil Shakir for an 11-yard strike in the end zone.

But the first half belonged to the Bengals, with Burrow throwing his second touchdown pass, this time to Brown, getting one through the air.

In the second half, Allen welcomed back one of his favorite targets, as Dalton Kincaid, fresh off an injury, found the end zone to begin the third quarter. And it looked like the Bills were going to take the lead at the end of the quarter when James Cook was on the doorstep with a run attempt, but he fumbled into the end zone and the Bengals recovered.

So, when the fourth quarter began, Burrow led a seven-minute drive where tight end Mike Gesicki broke free from coverage and made it 28-18 with his 12-yard touchdown catch.

But the swing for the Bills came after Allen scrambled for a 40-yard touchdown run to make it 28-25. As the Bengals were driving, Burrow tried to make a short pass to Ja’Marr Chase, but Christian Benford read it all the way.

Benford jumped in the air, secured the interception, and ran it all the way back for a 63-yard pick-six that gave Buffalo a 32-28 lead.

The defensive fireworks weren’t over, though, as A.J. Epenesa intercepted Burrow on the very next play from scrimmage to flip the field again. Five plays later, Allen found tight end Jackson Hawes for a three-yard score, and the home crowd went ballistic.

The Bengals didn’t give up, as Higgins secured a one-handed touchdown for his sixth catch of the game, which gave him 92 yards on the day. After the Bengals’ two-point chance was unsuccessful, they were unable to get the ball back, and Buffalo left their home field with a 9-4 record. The Bengals fell to 4-9.

Allen finished the game 22-for-28 for 251 yards with three touchdown passes, while rushing for 78 yards on nine carries. Cook had 80 yards on 18 carries, while hauling in two passes for 31 yards.

Dawson Knox was the leading receiver for Buffalo, as he had 93 yards on six catches.

