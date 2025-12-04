Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl champ, 34, taking time to decide on career after Bills claimed him off waives, agent says

Slay won a Super Bowl with the Eagles last year

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
The Buffalo Bills claimed cornerback Darius Slay off waivers earlier this week in hopes of bolstering their secondary for the playoff stretch, but he appeared to be hesitant to continue his career.

Slay put off reporting to the Bills to take time to contemplate his future, his agent Drew Rosenhaus said on Thursday.

Darius Slay enters the field

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Darius Slay (23) reacts as he takes the field against the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium on Nov. 2, 2025. (Charles LeClaire/Imagn Images)

"Slay is honored that a first-class organization like the Bills claimed him, but he is going to take some time away from football right now and decide in the next few days if he wants to keep playing," Rosenhaus told The Associated Press.

Slay, 34, will be 35 on New Year’s Day. He spent the first part of the season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He joined Pittsburgh after helping the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl title in 2024. He played 10 games for the Steelers before the two sides parted ways. Pittsburgh waived him to make room for wide receiver Adam Thielen.

He had 36 tackles, three deflections and a fumble recovery in those 10 games.

Darius Slay vs the Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Darius Slay (23) takes the field against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium on Oct. 12, 2025. (Charles LeClaire/Imagn Images)

Buffalo may have lost a player in the process if Slay doesn’t report. The team let defensive back Ja’Marcus Ingram go to make room for Slay. The Houston Texans claimed Ingram on Thursday.

Slay would be added depth in the secondary with Tre’Davious White and rookie Maxwell Hairston having played most of the season opposite Christian Benford.

The cornerback was a standout at Mississippi State and was selected by the Detroit Lions in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He played seven years with the Lions, earning one All-Pro selection and three Pro Bowl nods.

He then joined the Eagles in 2020 and played for them through the 2024 season, earning three more Pro Bowl nods.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

