Bills fan reveals twist after he caught errant pass from Josh Allen, sparking viral moment

A Buffalo Bills fan had the moment of a lifetime when he caught an errant pass from Josh Allen and jetted out of Highmark Stadium during the team’s loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday night.

But while most people who watched the game thought the man took home a souvenir and missed out on a pretty epic game, it turned out to be the opposite.

The fan on Wednesday was identified as Brian Kemp. He spoke to WIVB-TV about the moment, explaining that he and his wife, Tara Halliwell-Kemp, had been buying tickets from their friend, who is also a Bills superfan. Brian Kemp watched Allen roll to his right and throw the ball away.

"The next thing I know, that bullet from Allen is coming … I mean, the biggest gun in the league, you know there was some heat on that ball," he told the station. "I was able to grab it, bring it in, and I looked at my wife and I said, ‘I’ll meet you at the car.’"

Tara Halliwell-Kemp said security came to her and asked that her husband return the ball and they would get him another football. She explained to officials that she had been promised that in the past but it had never came to fruition.

Brian Kemp explained that he did end up going back to his seat and ended up returning the ball. But the ball he received in return will end up going to his friend.

"I did wind up going back to the seat and happily returned the ball," he told the station. "They did give me another ball in exchange, so this ball unfortunately is not the actual ball that Allen threw that I caught.

"However, all is right with the world. No theft occurred. There was no stolen property."

Buffalo ended up losing the game to New England 23-20. But the couple will have a moment they will never forget.