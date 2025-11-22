Bill Belichick's daughter-in-law unleashes profanity-filled rant at Jordon Hudson after Tar Heels game: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bill Belichick’s daughter-in-law reportedly lashed out at the legendary coach's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, in a "nearly hour-long profanity-laced tirade" following a game, adding to the whirlwind of controversy in his first year as UNC Tar Heels head football coach.

The New York Post first reported the outburst by Jen Belichick, the wife of the coaching legend’s son, Steve Belichick, who serves as UNC’s defensive coordinator.

The incident allegedly occurred on Nov. 8 inside the elder Belichick’s office, where Jen Belichick didn’t hold back her opinions on Hudson – from fashion choices to her relationship with her father-in-law to her body – as the 73-year-old coach was in the room.

The Tar Heels are not enjoying the best season — Belichick’s inaugural college season with a 4-6 record heads into a matchup with Duke at home on Saturday — but this rant from Jen Belichick came after a win over Stanford. The feeling of victory seemed to be short-lived because Jen Belichick was "furious with Hudson" regarding an interaction they had earlier in the day.

Jen Belichick proceeded to call Hudson "bats--- crazy," while adding that all she "does is control s---." It reportedly got to the point where Jen Belichick allegedly said that Hudson was "f---ing twisting" her father-in-law’s brain, and even pleaded to him to "wake up."

Jen Belichick allegedly told the room, which included more than just her husband, father-in-law and Hudson, that she didn’t care if her tirade resulted in her husband’s firing or her father-in-law disowning her.

"He wants to fire you, fire you. He wants to f---ing disown me, disown me. I don’t f---ing care," Jen Belichick allegedly said to her husband in front of the group.

Another part of the rant included Jen Belichick berating Hudson about her fashion choices, which have been seen at each Tar Heels game as she looks on from the sideline. Jen Belichick specifically took a shot at Hudson’s snakeskin prints she’s worn to games, while commenting on her body as well.

"You also need to eat a burger," Jen Belichick allegedly said to Hudson.

The Post reported that Jen Belichick’s tirade lasted about 40 minutes.

This isn’t the first time Jen Belichick has said something about Hudson, and it dates back to the infamous "CBS Sunday Mornings" interview, where the 24-year-old interrupted awkwardly after Bill Belichick received a question about how the couple met.

At the time, some of Bill Belichick’s former New England Patriots players, Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski, were commenting on it during their "Dudes on Dudes" podcast. They alleged that Hudson was "working with Coach Belichick in the professional world" as his publicist.

Comedian Nikki Glaser, who was part of the Tom Brady roast on Netflix that featured Edelman and Gronkowski as well, supported what the former NFL stars said in an Instagram comment. She wrote, "100% this. She’s acting as his publicist. Publicists do this during interviews. People are out for blood."

Jen Belichick jumped in to the comment section to reply to Glaser.

"Publicists act in a professional manner and don’t ‘storm’ off set delaying an interview," she wrote.

Fox News Digital did not immediately get a response for comment from UNC Athletics about whether this argument took place following the game on Nov. 8.

It’s been a rollercoaster ride for Bill Belichick since entering the college football world with a struggling on-the-field product and off-the-field distractions.

However, with NFL head coaching vacancies already open following mid-season terminations, Belichick reassured everyone at Chapel Hill he plans on staying put.

"Since arriving in Chapel Hill, my commitment to the UNC Football program has not [wavered]," Belichick said in a statement after the New York Giants fired Brian Daboll, leading to talks about him becoming their next leader in the locker room. "We have tremendous support from the university, our alumni, and the entire Carolina community. My focus remains solely on continuing to improve this team, develop our players, and build a program that makes Tar Heel fans proud."

