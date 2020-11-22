Bengals' Joe Burrow reportedly suffers torn ACL, will miss remainder of season

Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow reportedly suffered a torn ACL in Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team and will miss the remainder of the 2020 season.

The NFL Network first reported Burrow's injury.

Early in the third quarter, Burrow was drilled high by Washington defensive end Montez Sweat and hit low by defensive lineman Jonathan Allen while throwing a pass, and his leg bent awkwardly.

Burrow was unable to put any pressure on his leg, which led to him being helped by a cart.

Later, Burrow tweeted that he was finished for the season.

“Thanks for all the love. Can’t get rid of me that easy. See ya next year✊,” Burrow wrote.

The Bengals held a 9-7 lead over Washington when Burrow was injured. Backup Ryan Finley came in at quarterback for Cincinnati.

Following the game, a Bengals reporter asked head coach Zac Taylor if he could have done more to protect Burrow this season.

“All we can do is make progress as the season goes,” Taylor responded. “We gave up a lot of pressure in the beginning of the season. In these last couple weeks our guys have done a great job of keeping people off Joe. He’s had a great pocket, he did not have a sack in the first half.

Taylor continued: “The hit, as I saw it, wasn’t with the ball in his hand. People keep talking about the offensive line without seemingly watching the film for the last four weeks. Again, those guys have done a good job, it’s been a revolving door of players they have been doing a great job. Joe has done a great job moving us down the field. We felt like we were making a lot of progress over the last five weeks and we are not going to apologize for any of that.”

Burrow ended his day completing 22 of 34 passes for 203 yards and one touchdown. He was among the favorites for Rookie of the Year before the season started.