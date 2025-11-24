Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase issues public apology after costly suspension for spitting incident

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ja’Marr Chase was unable to play for the Cincinnati Bengals, and he was apologetic on Monday as his one-game suspension for spitting at Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey came to an end.

Chase was suspended by the NFL after the spitting incident, which ultimately led to Ramsey’s ejection in the Steelers-Bengals matchup in Week 11. Ramsey punched Chase twice and was immediately sent to the locker room.

Chase denied he spat at Ramsey after the game, but video evidence proved otherwise. He appealed his suspension to the league, but it was ultimately denied.

Chase’s suspension also cost him a $14,491 fine and his game check of more than $500,000.

The superstar receiver issued an apology to fans, the Bengals, the Steelers and the entire NFL in an Instagram post as he heads into Week 12 — a Thanksgiving matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.

"Please know I am speaking from my heart when I say I take full responsibility for my actions during last Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh," Chase wrote in a lengthy statement. "What I did was wrong. The circumstances don’t matter. My passion for the game is no excuse. There’s zero place in our sport — or in life — for that level of disrespect.

"I want to personally apologize to everyone within the Pittsburgh Steelers organization. I let my emotions in the moment get the better of me. I can only hope and trust you know none of it represents who I am — not as a competitor, teammate or person."

Chase finished the game with just three catches for 30 yards, though Joe Flacco targeted him 10 times. It was a completely different outcome for the Bengals, who defeated their AFC North rival in Flacco’s first start at home following his trade from the Cleveland Browns. Chase had 16 catches for 161 yards and a touchdown on 23 targets in that game.

But as Chase pointed out in his statement, it has been a rough season for him and the Bengals.

"This has been a tough season with some incredibly hard losses. We’ve all been frustrated," he wrote. "But instead of stepping up with calm, class and leadership, I let you down. My having to sit out yesterday’s game makes my actions even more inexcusable. I won’t let it happen again."

To close out his remarks, Chase apologized to his massive fan base.

"I do not take anyone who wears my jersey for granted. I do not take my position as a role model lightly. As someone who strives to lead with character and authenticity, I should have taken immediate accountability for what happened.

"I am committed to earning back your respect — not just with words, but with my actions, day after day, on and off the field. I promise to keep learning from this and to set a higher standard for myself moving forward."

The Bengals are 3-8 after their loss to the New England Patriots at home this past Sunday. They have lost seven of their last eight games, though some key help is expected to return on Thanksgiving.

Quarterback Joe Burrow, who has been out after foot surgery, is expected to return this week against the Ravens. He has been sidelined since Week 2, and he and Chase have shown tremendous chemistry on the field dating back to their time at LSU.

