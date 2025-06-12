Bengals' first-round draft pick Shemar Stewart leaves minicamp amid contract dispute

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The rift between the Cincinnati Bengals and first-round pick Shemar Stewart has reached a new level, as the Texas A&M product has reportedly left the final day of mandatory minicamp with his rookie contract still not signed.

Pro Football Talk reported Stewart leaving minicamp wasn’t because of the contract disagreement he has with the Bengals, but rather "he didn’t want to be a distraction" for his teammates who are participating.

Still, Stewart’s contract situation has baffled many in the football world, and is the reason behind him not being on the field with his teammates.

Stewart, the 17th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft in April, publicly addressed not being on the field during the Bengals’ minicamp practices due to not having inked his rookie deal.

"I’m 100% right," he told reporters on Tuesday. "I’m not asking for nothing y’all (the Bengals) have never done before. But in y’all case, y’all just want to win arguments (more) than winning more games."

The Bengals are reportedly trying to change the way their first-round rookie contracts are done, which would allow the team to void future guarantees. Stewart doesn’t feel his contract language needs to be different, with Pro Football Talk pointing out Amarius Mims, the team’s first-round pick last year, not having that language in his deal.

Stewart was a higher pick than Mims as well.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said he had "good communication" with Stewart before leaving camp.

Given the Bengals’ contract problems with other players – star edge rusher Trey Hendrickson has his own issue with his deal in Cincinnati – Taylor gave his thoughts on Stewart’s situation.

"There’s a first for everything," he told reporters. "Every year, you kinda learn something new in this position, and this is just one of those things that the players have managed really well. We keep the team moving, and when he jumps on the field, that’ll be great for our team."

Prior to leaving, Stewart was attending team meetings and studying his new playbook. But he knows how much being on the field makes a difference.

"You gotta get your body somewhat prepared to play football, especially me coming from college. The NFL is a way physical game, even though I played in the SEC, which is very physical. Nothing compares to actually playing in the NFL. I thought I’d be on the field by now," he said.

Stewart was considered a raw prospect coming out of the Aggies’ program, someone who possesses tremendous athletic ability but needs to shore up the technical aspects of playing outside linebacker.

He’s hoping to do that for years to come in Cincinnati, and though the contract situation is less than ideal, he doesn’t have any ill will for the franchise.

"I’m still new here. We still have a long future ahead of us," he said.

