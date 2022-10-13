Bears' Justin Fields throws brutal interception off Commanders defender's helmet near end zone

The Chicago Bears were on the doorstep of scoring the first touchdown of the game against the Washington Commanders on Thursday night at Soldier Field.

That is until quarterback Justin Fields’ pass to tight end Cole Kmet didn’t really go according to plan.

On the 11th play of the Bears’ second drive of the game, Fields dropped back to pass on 2nd-and-goal from the Washington 5-yard line and rocketed it directly off the facemask of defensive tackle Efe Obada. The ball flew into the air and Commanders tackle Jonathan Allen looked up and found it, intercepting it to leave the Bears scoreless.

Fields couldn’t believe what he had done, but he wasn’t done making some bad throws.

On the Bears’ very next drive, rookie running back Khalil Herbert ripped off a 64-yard run that put the Bears right back into the red zone.

On 2nd-and-goal, Fields had a wide-open Ryan Griffin on the right side of the end zone but threw the ball too far out of his reach. The ball seemed to have too much pace and Griffin’s outstretched reach wasn’t enough to make the one-handed grab.

Two plays later, the Bears were stuffed at the one-yard line by the Commanders’ defense. Again, no score.

Fields couldn’t believe it on both attempts, but that’s the way things have been going for the Bears, who have lost three of their last four games. Fields was solid in the Bears’ NFC North matchup against the Minnesota Vikings last week, going 15-for-21 with a touchdown pass and 47 yards rushing. But the Vikings came out of it victorious.

Prior to that, the Bears couldn’t find the end zone against the New York Giants, losing 20-12 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Bears kicker Michael Badgley had two field goals in that game from 22 and 29 yards as the Giants’ defense stopped them close to the end zone as well.

But, with the Commanders having their own issues moving the football in the first five weeks of the year, Fields should have some chances for redemption later in the contest.