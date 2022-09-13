Former NFL head coach 'never liked' Trey Lance, rips 'completely awful' Justin Fields

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sloppy weather conditions led to sloppy play in the San Francisco 49ers-Chicago Bears matchup on Sunday, but a former head coach isn't hearing any excuses.

Mike Martz, who was the head coach for the St. Louis Rams from 2000 to 2005, ripped the two first-round quarterbacks from Sunday's game, Justin Fields and Trey Lance.

Lance went 13 for 28 for 164 yards and a pick while running 13 times for 54 yards in the Niners' 19-10 loss, while Fields completed eight of 17 for 121 yards, two scores, and an interception – he also had 28 rushing yards on 11 carries.

The former offensive coordinator for both Lance and Fields' current teams doesn't like the direction they are headed.

"I want [49ers coaches'] eyeballs here," Martz said regarding Lance. "I've never seen anything about this kid that was encouraging at all. He really has to plant himself to make a good throw, he's not a quick decision guy."

Lance has been praised for his mobility, which was a large reason he was selected third overall in 2021 – but Martz said he "looked like a fullback stumbling around trying to run the ball."

"I've never liked him. I still don't like him," he said. "I'd like to know what he does so well. He's not a great passer, he doesn't have good skills, takes a long time to set himself to throw the football, misses easy throws."

As for Fields, Martz said he was "completely awful." He felt the 11th pick of the 2021 draft "really deflated the football team with his performance."

He added, "When you get a quarterback that can't do anything at all, and defensively, you shut him out basically for a half, you kind of lose hope. Right now, they're a team without hope."

However, Fields led the comeback from down 10 points at halftime to a two-possession victory – so certainly, not all hope was lost after the first half.

Martz hasn't coached in the NFL in over a decade, but won Super Bowl XXXIV with the Rams when he was their offensive coordinator.