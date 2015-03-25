Bears agree to 4-year deal with second-round draft pick LB Jon Bostic

The Chicago Bears have agreed to a four-year contract with second-round draft pick Jon Bostic.

A linebacker at Florida, Bostic started every game his final two years in the middle for the Gators and figures to compete with veteran free agent acquisition D.J. Williams for Brian Urlacher's old job.

Bostic made eight sacks, 19 1/2 tackles for loss and five interceptions in his four-year Florida career. He ran a 4.6-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine and bench-pressed 225 pounds 22 times.

The team announced the move on Twitter on Thursday. The Bears' only unsigned pick is first-rounder Kyle Long, an offensive lineman from Oregon and the son of Hall of Famer Howie Long.