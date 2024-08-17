Baseball Hall of Famer, Cubs icon Ryne Sandberg says he’s cancer-free: 'We did it'

The Chicago Cubs immortalized Ryne Sandberg in June.

Less than two months after a statue was unveiled on the 40th anniversary of Sandberg's two late-game home runs in a nationally televised win over the St. Louis Cardinals, the former Cubs second baseman announced he is cancer-free.

Sandberg took to Instagram to thank his doctors, family, friends and everyone else who supported him over the past several months as he battled metastatic prostate cancer.

"Rang the Bell this morning!" he wrote. "WE did it, WE won! What a Dream Team, family, doctors, friends, nurses, fans who supported myself and Margaret through the last 8 months!" Sandberg captioned a series of photos featuring him, his wife and hospital staff.

"We feel so blessed from all the love, prayers and thoughts and positive words that have come our way! Modern medicine has come along way so once again early detection is important. Annual doctor visits! Time to celebrate! #godisgood."

Last month, Sandberg revealed that scans showed no signs of cancer.

Sandberg hit .285 with 282 homers, 1,061 RBIs and 344 steals in 16 seasons in the majors. He made his big league debut with the Philadelphia Phillies in 1981 and appeared in 13 games with the Phillies before he was traded to the Cubs in January 1982.

Sandberg turned into one of the majors’ best all-around performers with the Cubs. He made 10 MLB All-Star teams and won nine Gold Gloves. He also was the NL MVP in 1984.

He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2005.

The statue of Sandberg outside Wrigley Field depicts him crouched and waiting for a grounder and stands next to bronze tributes to fellow Hall of Famers Ferguson Jenkins, Billy Williams, Ron Santo and Ernie Banks.

