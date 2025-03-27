Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

MLB

Baseball fans lament MLB app technical issues on opening day

Two games were in progress when the technical issues began

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published
close
'Fox & Friends' celebrates MLB's 2025 Opening Day Video

'Fox & Friends' celebrates MLB's 2025 Opening Day

Fox Nation's Abby Hornacek joins 'Fox & Friends' to celebrate MLB's Opening Day at the Cincinnati Reds' Great American Ballpark. 

Opening day of the 2025 MLB season appears to be plagued by some big-time errors. 

Baseball fans across social media are outraged over technical issues with the MLB app, showing crashes and glitches that are preventing them from following their favorite team's first game of the season. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Two games were in progress when the technical issues began, the New York Yankees' home opener against the Milwaukee Brewers and the Toronto Blue Jays' home opener against the Baltimore Orioles. 

Mets have one major worry going into MLB season, World Series champion says Video

INVESTIGATION FOCUS IN DEATH OF EX-YANKEES STAR'S SON SHIFTS TO POSSIBLE FOOD POISONING

Bucket of MLB baseballs

Baseball fans across social media are outraged over technical issues with the MLB app. (Jill Weisleder/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

But a whole slate of other opening day games were slated to start shortly after the issues arose, as fans remain anxious about being able to follow their teams in real-time on the app. 

Some fans even pay subscription fees to watch the games live or listen to radio broadcasts, and their viewing and listening experience has been interrupted. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

MLB logo

MLBTV's fan support wrote, "We are aware of this issue and expect a resolution shortly. Sorry for the delay." (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

An MLBTV subscription costs $150 per year, while the premium MLB At-Bat subscription service that allows live radio broadcasts costs $29.99 per year. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to MLB for comment.

MLBTV's fan support on X wrote to complaining users, "We are aware of this issue and expect a resolution shortly. Sorry for the delay."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.