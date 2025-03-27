Baseball fans lament MLB app technical issues on opening day

Opening day of the 2025 MLB season appears to be plagued by some big-time errors.

Baseball fans across social media are outraged over technical issues with the MLB app, showing crashes and glitches that are preventing them from following their favorite team's first game of the season.

Two games were in progress when the technical issues began, the New York Yankees' home opener against the Milwaukee Brewers and the Toronto Blue Jays' home opener against the Baltimore Orioles.

But a whole slate of other opening day games were slated to start shortly after the issues arose, as fans remain anxious about being able to follow their teams in real-time on the app.

Some fans even pay subscription fees to watch the games live or listen to radio broadcasts, and their viewing and listening experience has been interrupted.

An MLBTV subscription costs $150 per year, while the premium MLB At-Bat subscription service that allows live radio broadcasts costs $29.99 per year.

Fox News Digital has reached out to MLB for comment.

MLBTV's fan support on X wrote to complaining users, "We are aware of this issue and expect a resolution shortly. Sorry for the delay."