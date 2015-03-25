Baseball card maker Topps strips Pete Rose of all-time hit record

Pete Rose notched 4,256 hits throughout his illustrious yet tainted Major League Baseball career, good enough for the most of all time. But don’t expect to find that bit of baseball trivia on this year’s Topps baseball cards.

ChicagoSideSports.com reports that Topps doesn’t acknowledge Rose’s accomplishment on the back of its card in a new section labeled “Career Chase” that shows how far off other players are from historic milestones. Rose was declared permanently ineligible from baseball in 1991 for allegedly betting on games.

Clay Luraschi, a spokesman for Topps, characterized the omission as “a simple decision,” but declined to elaborate. He later said it was “plain and simple” that Rose’s name should not appear on its cards.

Rose, 71, was declared ineligible from the Baseball Hall of Fame and permanently banned from the game for allegedly gambling on games while playing and managing for the Cincinnati Reds during the 1980s. His name, however, still exists in the game’s record books without an asterisk and the website notes that Barry Bonds is still listed by Topps as the game’s all-time home run leader despite the widely-held suspicion that he used performance-enhancing drugs.

