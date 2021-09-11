Banner targets Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford showing support for rape accuser

A banner aimed at Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo was flown over Old Trafford on Saturday as he made his return to the Red Devils’ home stadium.

The banner read: "#Believe Kathryn Mayorga."

Mayorga is the woman who accused Ronaldo of rape during an encounter in Las Vegas in 2009 and came forward about the allegations in 2018. She accepted money from Ronaldo’s representative in a non-disclosure agreement.

She’s claimed she met Ronaldo at a nightclub and went with him and other people to a suite at the Palms Hotel & Casino where she claimed the soccer superstar assaulted her. Ronaldo, through his lawyers, have maintained the sex was consensual.

U.S. authorities said in 2019 they wouldn’t continue with prosecution against Ronaldo while Mayorga filed a civil suit against Ronaldo claiming trauma she suffered in her life wouldn’t have made her capable of signing the non-disclosure agreement in the first place.

Level Up, a Britain-based gender justice group, revealed they were behind the banner and launched a petition to send a message to Ronaldo and other soccer clubs that rape will not be tolerated.

"We flew a plane over the Man United football ground and our message is simple: Believe Kathryn Mayorga," Level Up wrote in a tweet.

"Let’s say NO to the culture of silence around abuse from the football community."