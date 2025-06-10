Australian PGA star Jason Day captures American spirit with patriotic outfit fans absolutely love

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Australian PGA Tour star Jason Day is back at a major with some viral outfits, and he went with an American look this time.

Day used to have some regular fits for tournaments when he had a contract with Nike.

Since breaking away with Malbon Golf, he has been the talk on tour for looks that have broken the internet, whether it’s his sweater vest that Augusta National Golf Club told him to take off or his old-school look at the Wells Fargo Championship in 2024 that left golf fans debating the look.

That said, Day is taking risks on the course with his fashion sense. Ahead of the U.S. Open, he had the perfect shorts at the practice range, which fans seemed to love.

Day sported a full American flag on his shorts to go with a navy Malbon polo that featured red and white striping and a custom flag on the arm sleeve.

"What a fit from Jason Day," Golf.com’s Claire Rogers tweeted.

But Day wasn’t done showing off his American spirit. He was chipping with a Malbon white pullover that had stars on the collar and another custom Malbon flag on an arm sleeve.

The Malbon team clearly wanted to celebrate America ahead of the third major of the season.

While Day may be best dressed out at Oakmont Country Club, he’s hoping to tame what’s expected to be a rough course layout.

The rough at Oakmont has gone viral like Day’s outfits for being long and treacherous for the participants this week. Whether it’s in the fairway or around the greens, players will need to be precise with every shot, even more than usual, to be able to score.

The greens have also proven to be a challenge during practice rounds, with short putts flying past the hole if missed due to angulation.

Day has yet to win a tournament this year, but he has three top 10 finishes. He has one major under his belt, winning the PGA Championship in 2015. The closest he’s come to winning a major since then was the 2023 Open Championship, where he finished tied for second.

Day's best finishes in the U.S. Open came in 2011 and 2013, when he was also runner-up.

