Audio of John Elway's 911 call for agent revealed: 'He fell off the golf cart'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The audio of a 911 call John Elway made after his agent's fatal golf cart accident has been released.

Elway and his agent, Jeff Sperbeck, were at the Madison Club in La Quinta, California, April 26 when Sperbeck died of injuries in what local authorities ruled a "tragic accident."

Elway dialed 911 and told the dispatcher the two were "on a golf cart, and he fell off the golf cart," according to TMZ Sports.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Elway said the cart did not crash into anything, and Sperbeck had fallen from "the back." The Hall of Famer added that Sperbeck sustained a head injury.

"He fell off the golf cart. He was on the back, and he fell off of the golf cart," Elway said.

The operator instructed Elway to check Sperbeck's breathing and to check if his chest was rising.

"Do not splint any injuries, and do not move him unless he's in danger," the operator said.

The operator said he would give directions on how to "stop the bleeding" and asked him to get a "clean, dry cloth or towel." Elway then said he had a "medic on scene."

The operator then instructed Elway to call back if Sperbeck's condition worsened.

Elway avoided charges in the incident, and the investigation into the death has been completed.

A source told Page Six Elway "is not coping well with the loss and the accident. He has been really upset and withdrawn."

JOHN ELWAY 'REALLY UPSET AND WITHDRAWN' SINCE DEATH OF LONGTIME AGENT: REPORT

Sperbeck’s cause of death was "blunt force trauma," and the manner of death was an accident that occurred when the "passenger fell from the golf cart," the county coroner’s report said.

After Sperbeck’s death, Elway released a statement .

"I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken by the passing of my close friend, business partner and agent Jeff Sperbeck," Elway said in a statement, via ESPN. "There are no words to truly express the profound sadness I feel with the sudden loss of someone who has meant so much to me.

"My heart and deepest sympathies go out to Jeff’s wife, Cori; his children, Carly, Sam and Jackson; and everyone who knew and loved him. Jeff will be deeply missed for the loyalty, wisdom, friendship and love he brought into my life and the lives of so many others."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sperbeck had been Elway’s agent since 1990. The two collaborated on several business ventures.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter .

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos and The Associated Press contributed to this report.