Aston Villa signs Okore

Aston Villa confirmed Thursday that the club has signed defender Jores Okore from Nordsjaelland on a four-year deal.

"I know there is great potential in the team," Okore told Villa's official website. "I have watched many of our games because the Premier League is very popular back in Denmark. I know also that we have a good coach and this is a really good club. This is the right club for me, I feel it straight away."

Okore, 20, is a full international for Denmark and most recently featured as a substitute in the nation's 4-0 loss to Armenia in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday.