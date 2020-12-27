Armed Forces Bowl 2020: Tulsa vs. Mississippi State preview, how to watch & more

The 2020 Armed Forces Bowl will be played between the Tulsa Golden Hurricane and the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Dec. 31, 2020. The game will be played at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Armed Forces Bowl has been played every year since 2006. The game used to be known as the Fort Worth Bowl. It’s Tulsa’s third appearance in this game and Mississippi State’s first. The Golden Hurricane have lost both times they played in the bowl game.

Tulsa has had a solid season with Zach Smith leading the offense. Smith has 1,600 passing yards and 12 touchdown passes this season. Corey Taylor II leads the team with 431 rushing yards and three touchdowns. The team will not have Zaven Collins for this game. Collins, who is expected to be one of the top linebackers to be selected in next year’s draft, announced he would forgo the game to focus on his upcoming pro career.

It might open up a chance for the Bulldogs to end their disappointing season on a high note. Mississippi State only has three wins this season but got a bowl invite due to teams bowing out because of the coronavirus pandemic. The team started with a win against No. 6 LSU but lost four straight after that.

Freshman Will Rogers has been the starter recently. He has 1,828 passing yards and 10 touchdown passes this season. Jaden Walley leads the team with 48 catches for 691 yards and two touchdowns.

It’s Tulsa’s first bowl since 2016. Mississippi State has been in a bowl game since 2010. The team is on a two-game bowl game losing streak.

