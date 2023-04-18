Antonio Brown ushered off arena football field by security despite ownership: 'This my field, I’m the owner'

Just one day after former NFL All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown claimed that he was the sole owner of the Albany Empire, the National Arena League owner was ushered off the field by security during the team’s season opening game on Sunday.

The ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout shared a video to social media over the weekend showing the interaction where a security guard repeatedly told Brown and the person filming him to "get off the field right now."

"Still I maintained a level of professionalism [and] positivity while dealing with this security today," Brown wrote on Twitter. "First Game AS AN Owner #StayEncouraged"

The video shows Brown greeting fans near the end zone when a security guard can be heard ushering the person filming to exit the playing area.

"You need to get off the field right now," the man says, to which the person filming responds: "He owns it."

Seemingly unaware that Brown was in fact named last month as part owner of the National Arena League franchise, the security person disputed the claim and continued to usher them off the field.

That’s when Brown became involved.

"We ain’t going nowhere."

The exchange continued for some time with Brown later adding: "This my field, I’m the owner."

Brown was introduced last month as part owner of the Albany Empire, but he told Times Union on Saturday that he was the sole owner.

"I’m the owner, 100 percent owner. I don’t take that lightly," Brown told the outlet. "My job as the owner (is) to provide the players and community, the front office, everyone that experience, the experience of Albany, and I’m excited about that role."

But co-owner Mike Kwarta disputed any changes in ownership, telling the outlet that both he and Brown each own 47.5% of the team with a minority group owning 5%.

Albany defeated the Orlando Predators 70-33.