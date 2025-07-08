Expand / Collapse search
Chicago Sky

Angel Reese knocks clipboard out of Sky coach's hand as team implodes

Critics on social media drew comparisons to Reese and Fever star Caitlin Clark

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published
Jim Banks calls on WNBA, Fever to apologize to fans after Angel Reese investigation Video

Jim Banks calls on WNBA, Fever to apologize to fans after Angel Reese investigation

Republican Senator Jim Banks explains why Indiana Fever fans deserve an apology after the league’s latest investigation during an appearance on OutKick’s "Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich." 

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese was seen knocking a clipboard out of the hands of one of her coaches during a loss to the Washington Mystics on Tuesday. 

With less than 30 seconds to go in the game, and both teams tied at 77, Reese walked off the court visibly upset during a timeout. When Reese passed by the team's vice president of strength and conditioning, Ann Crosby, Reese spontaneously slapped the clipboard out of Crosby's hand as Crosby appeared to try and show Reese something on it.

Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky reacts during the second half of the game against the Washington Mystics at EagleBank Arena on July 8, 2025 in Fairfax, Virginia.

Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky reacts during the second half of the game against the Washington Mystics at EagleBank Arena on July 8, 2025 in Fairfax, Virginia.  (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The clip garnered controversy and criticism from fans as it went viral on social media. 

"Never disrespect your coaches," one user wrote. 

Another user wrote, "This is not good behavior." 

Other social media commenters used the clip as an opportunity to compare Reese to her former college rival and WNBA phenom, Caitlin Clark. 

"Caitlin Clark would never," one person wrote.

Angel Reese reacts on court

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) reacts after a basket in the second half against the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. (Jayne Kamin/Oncea-Imagn Images)

Another user wrote, "Gotta be a better role model. Caitlin Clark is a great example of one."

After the Mystics took a 79-77 lead, Reese managed to tie the game by making two free-throws. But Washington's Shakira Austin responded and gave the Mystics the lead back with a pair of her own free-throws with just two seconds remaining. Washington went on to win 81-79. 

The loss wasted one of Reese's better performances of 2025, as she finished with 22 points, 15 rebounds and four assists.

Angel Reese and Teresa Weatherspoon

Chicago Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon talks to Angel Reese during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the New York Liberty Tuesday, June 4, 2024, in Chicago.  (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Still, the Sky fell to 5-13, and currently hold the second-worst record in the WNBA, just ahead of the 2-16 Connecticut Sun. 

Meanwhile, Clark's team, the Indiana Fever, are 9-9. Clark has missed 10 games this season, but is expected to return to her team on Wednesday for a game against the Golden State Valkyries. 

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.