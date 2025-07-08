Angel Reese knocks clipboard out of Sky coach's hand as team implodes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese was seen knocking a clipboard out of the hands of one of her coaches during a loss to the Washington Mystics on Tuesday.

With less than 30 seconds to go in the game, and both teams tied at 77, Reese walked off the court visibly upset during a timeout. When Reese passed by the team's vice president of strength and conditioning, Ann Crosby, Reese spontaneously slapped the clipboard out of Crosby's hand as Crosby appeared to try and show Reese something on it.

The clip garnered controversy and criticism from fans as it went viral on social media.

"Never disrespect your coaches," one user wrote.

Another user wrote, "This is not good behavior."

Other social media commenters used the clip as an opportunity to compare Reese to her former college rival and WNBA phenom, Caitlin Clark.

"Caitlin Clark would never," one person wrote.

Another user wrote, "Gotta be a better role model. Caitlin Clark is a great example of one."

After the Mystics took a 79-77 lead, Reese managed to tie the game by making two free-throws. But Washington's Shakira Austin responded and gave the Mystics the lead back with a pair of her own free-throws with just two seconds remaining. Washington went on to win 81-79.

The loss wasted one of Reese's better performances of 2025, as she finished with 22 points, 15 rebounds and four assists.

Still, the Sky fell to 5-13, and currently hold the second-worst record in the WNBA, just ahead of the 2-16 Connecticut Sun.

Meanwhile, Clark's team, the Indiana Fever, are 9-9. Clark has missed 10 games this season, but is expected to return to her team on Wednesday for a game against the Golden State Valkyries.