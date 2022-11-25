America's top dog is Winston the 'Frenchie'

Winston, the French bulldog, won the title of "Best in Show" at the National Dog Show in Philadelphia on Thursday.

The Frenchie, a fan favorite, bested six other finalists at the annual event hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia.

"He is a showdog with personality and beauty and a perfect fit for the breed," Vicki Seiler-Cushman, the Best In Show judge, said in a statement. "He has a razzle dazzle that says ‘I am here to win tonight.’ You can just tell that he can also go home and be the perfect pet."

Perry Payson of Bixby, Oklahoma, guided Winston to the win as his handler.

One of his owners includes Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

Winston’s registered name is GCHP Fox Canyon’s I Won The War at Goldshield.

"A bouncy, crowd-pleasing French bulldog, Winston, was declared Best In Show at Philadelphia’s prestigious National Dog Show Presented by Purina, Thanksgiving Day," the National Dog show announced on Twitter.

"The great thing about Winston is that combination of the perfect body reflecting the French bulldog breed standard and that attention-getting showmanship," David Frei, the expert analyst for the TV special and a member of the host Kennel Club of Philadelphia, told Fox News Digital in an emailed statement. "Judges and fans are drawn to Winston. It’s cool to see this 78th Best In Show make Winston and owner/handler Perry Payson sports and entertainment celebrities."

Winston, 3, has 78 Best In Shows in his career and won the non-sporting group at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show earlier in the year.

"I get excited every time and so does Winston," Payson said. "The National Dog Show in Philadelphia with the television exposure on Thanksgiving Day is obviously special. We’ve had a lot of support and that’s what happens with a dog of this quality."

According to the American Kennel Club, French bulldogs are the second-most popular dog breed in the U.S.

NBC, which televised the event for its 21st consecutive year, said around more than 20 million viewers tune in.

Cooper, the English toy spaniel from the Toy Group won Reserve Best in Show.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.